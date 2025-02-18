Wharfedale's stunning luxury speakers sit on British steel

Wharfedale's new Aston speakers were built without limits – but there's a limit to how many pairs are being made

Wharfedale Aston speakers
(Image credit: Wharfedale)
Carrie Marshall
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Wharfedale's Aston speakers feature a brand new design and are being made in a strictly limited edition of just 500 pairs.

They'll cost £1,999 per pair when bought with stands, £1,699 without.

What do you get when you set out to make the best standmount speakers from a clean slate? If you're Wharfedale, you get the new Aston line.

While the Astons are part of Wharfedale's Heritage range they feature a brand new design, created over nearly four years. The resulting speakers promise exceptional audio for affluent audiophiles – but buyers will need to be quick, because only 500 pairs are being made.

Each Aston us a two-way speaker with Wharfedale's own specially developed mid/bass and treble drivers. The former is a 15cm carbon fibre cone in a rigid die-cast chassis, and the treble driver is adapted from the high-end Dovedale speaker, using a ceramic magnet motor and a 25mm fabric dome. Together, the drivers promise a transparent, balanced sound with tight bass.

Wharfedale Aston speakers: features, pricing and availability

Wharfedale is very pleased with the crossover in the Aston speakers. Its components include air-core inductor coils and high specification polypropylene capacitors which, Wharfedale says, "have been chosen for their revealing and transparent character".

That character has been tested in extensive listening sessions across a wide range of genres to ensure a high quality experience no matter what kind of music you're listening to. Frequency response is 55Hz to 20kHz.

To match the speakers, Wharfedale has also created a set of speaker stands made from hardened high carbon British steel with a glass insert.

They've been designed to highlight the furniture-grade cabinets, which are made from multi-layer high density particle board, MDF and resonance-damping adhesive. On the outside the speakers are finished in real wood veneer with a choice of walnut, mahogany or black oak.

If you're one of the lucky 500, your Aston speakers will set you back £1,999 with stands (about $2,520 / AU$3,959) or £1,699 without (about $2,142 / AU$3,365). The speakers will be available from late February 2025.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸