Wharfedale’s most popular speakers just got super powers

Quick Summary Wharfedale has announced a new version of its most popular speakers. The new Super Linton models look very similar but come with upgraded drivers, an improved cabinet and new crossovers.

In the world of speakers, Wharfedale's Linton are superstars: first launched in 1965, they provided great sound without being ruinously expensive. They were discontinued in the late 1970s and came back in 2019 as the Linton Heritage Series with some major upgrades – and now they've been upgraded again with Super powers.

Super is Wharfedale's term for upgraded versions of its key products, and it means familiar looks with even better components. The first Super model in 2024 was the Super Denton, and now there's the Super Linton. The 2024 Wharfedale Super Linton speakers look familiar but come with upgraded drive units, crossovers and cabinets; the Lintons are still on sale and still great, but these are designed for buyers who want even higher performance.

Wharfedale Super Linton speakers: what's new

The new Super Linton comes with a slightly taller cabinet with improved construction to deliver improvements to its acoustic behaviour. All three drivers have been upgraded, with a new treble unit and an upgraded motor system for the bass driver, and there's a new crossover that's now split over two boards and uses "superior" circuit components. The speaker grille has been redesigned too, and Wharfedale says that too delivers sonic enhancements.

The new motor system means that bass should be very impressive here: the low frequencies now go down to 32Hz and Wharfedale promises improved transient performance and a "thrilling" low end.

The treble unit is based on the one in the same firm's £5K Dovedale speakers, with a 25mm dome made from a fine fabric weave coated in a special damping material; Wharfedale says that the design takes the resonant frequency of the treble unit below the crossover region, delivering excellent treble and harmonics while integrating tightly with the rest of the speaker's output. There's an improved horn design for improved upper-mid response, and the midrange driver has been given its own cylindrical chamber for a more natural and realistic performance.

The new Wharfedale Super Linton speakers are £1,999 with stands (per pair) or £1,849 without, and they'll be available in mid-November 2024.