Technics' first wireless bookshelf speakers come with a surprise extra talent

Quick Summary The Technics SC-CX700 wireless Hi-Fi speaker system is remakably the brand's first in this form factor. It not only comprises two premium Hi-Fi speakers, but they support Google Cast for music streaming and have a HDMI ARC input for connection to a TV.

The Panasonic-owned Technics brand is renowned for its audio products, especially when it comes to turntables – both for DJ and home use. It has also been highly lauded for its speakers in the past, so it comes as a surprise that the newly announced SC-CX700 is its first wireless bookshelf Hi-Fi speaker system.

Capable of being used as a standalone music system, with built-in wireless connectivity and Google Cast on-board, each SC-CX700 speaker contains the manufacturer's full-digital JENO-Engine amplifier with a coaxial driver. This includes a "Smooth Flow Diaphragm" for rich, detailed sound.

A lightweight ring tweeter is present on each speaker too, which provides clarity in high-frequencies. While Technics' proprietary Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture prevents unnecessary vibrations to keep the audio output clean.

As well as wireless audio playback, the system supports HDMI ARC, so you can connect your TV or AV amplifier. It can therefore replace a soundbar, for example, as the main speaker system for your set.

And, thanks to Space Tune technology, room setup is a doddle as it will adapt depending on its location and use.

(Image credit: Technics)

The Technics SC-CX700 can be controlled through a dedicated Android and iOS application – the Technics Audio Center app. This includes different options for personalised sound and numerous other settings.

"The SC-CX700 promises to be the only Hi-Fi system that modern demanding music listeners will ever need," said Technics' European product manager, Frank Balzuweit.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Never has the integration of premium sound, maximum connectivity and elegant design been this seductive."

The system will be available from authorised Technics retailers, and the brand's official website, from October 2024. It will be priced at €2,499 for the wireless stereo pair in Charcoal Black, Silky Grey or Terracotta Brown. UK and US pricing details are to follow.

The SC-CX700 and other Technics products are being shown at IFA 2024 in Berlin this week. T3 is in attendance and we'll be bringing you our thoughts on the new system and other products soon.