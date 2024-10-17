Sonos' hiccups continue as "major outage" hits the system

Quick Summary Sonos is having some more app troubles, with users noting an issue with the Apple Music integration. The company has confirmed there is a problem and has said it is working on a fix.

Poor Sonos can't catch a break. The speaker company redesigned its app in May this year, and since then, it's been a bit of a sad time. The app caused a number of complaints from Sonos' loyal fan base, with several features missing and while improvements have been made over the last five months, the troubles don't seem to be over just yet.

The latest reports from Reddit (picked up by 9to5Mac) highlights an issue with Apple Music integration on the Sonos app, which Sonos has confirmed as a "problem" on its service status page.

The issue has meant some Sonos users have reported not being able to access their Apple Music library, while others were signed out of their Apple Music accounts and couldn't sign back in.

Sonos has said: "We've identified a problem with Apple Music on Sonos and are working with them on a fix. You may not see all results while browsing Apple Music on the Sonos app until this is resolved."

There's no mention of when the fix might appear, and it seems to have been a problem since the afternoon of 15 October, meaning it's been a couple of days that some users have experienced the Apple Music outage.

I personally have a Sonos system at home and I'm an Apple Music user, though I have not experienced any issues so the problem doesn't seem to be affecting all users.

The company did also announce a new flagship soundbar earlier this week in the Sonos Arc Ultra, alongside the fourth generation Sonos Sub, so it's not all bad news.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sonos Arc Ultra takes design cues from the Sonos Arc, but ushers in a slimmer case and moves controls to the rear, out of sight. It's also the first product from Sonos to debut the transducer technology from Mayht, a company Sonos acquired in 2022, which Sonos is calling Sound Motion.

The Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Sub 4 are both available to pre-order now, costing £999 / $999 and £799 / $799, respectively. They will launch on 29 October.