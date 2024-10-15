Sonos upgrades its home theatre range with Arc Ultra soundbar and new Sub 4

Quick Summary
Sonos has announced.a new flagship soundbar, as well as a replacement for its much-loved Sub subwoofer.
The Sonos Arc Ultra is sleeker, but still managed to cram 14 drivers into the thinner form factor. It'll be available from 29 October, priced at $999.
Sonos has unveiled a replacement to its four year-old Arc – which has been considered one of the best soundbars since its launch in 2020. The new model sports a sleeker build and several big upgrades.
Called Sonos Arc Ultra, it is the company's new flagship all-in-one home cinema solution, which comes with the company's proprietary Sound Motion transducer technology to pack a staggering 14 driver units into the thinner form factor.
Sound Motion effectively reduces the size of the transducers, while also enabling larger sound from smaller components, so allows for tidier aesthetics without impacting performance. The Arc Ultra is the first Sonos device to benefit.
Its 9.1.4 array is therefore capable of providing a full spatial audio experience, whether that be Dolby Atmos or another technology, such as Apple's own multi-channel format. There is new centre channel architecture too, in comparison with its predecessor, which maximises vocal clarity. And with Trueplay tuning available (as on other Sonos speakers), the bar should match your room no matter the size.
As with the previous Arc, this Sonos soundbar comes with on-board Amazon Alexa, or you can opt for the brand's own voice control. There are also touch controls on a dedicated ledge just behind the speaker system.
HDMI eARC is provided for connectivity and Bluetooth support is included if you just want to stream from your phone directly. An audio line-in input is present, too.
New Sonos Sub 4
As well as the bar, Sonos has launched a new version of its popular wireless Subwoofer – the Sonos Sub 4.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It has been rebuilt "inside and out", with a similar aesthetic but a new matte finish and more sustainable form.
There is increased processing power and memory on board, as well as new Wi-Fi radios for better connectivity.
Both the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 will be avilable in white or black globally from 29 October 2024.
The Arc Ultra will be priced at $999 in the US, while the Sub 4 will be $799. We're still awaiting UK and Australian pricing details.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Casio has made a robot guinea pig and it's as cute as heck
Forget retro watches, more of these please
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
All-new Apple iPad mini 7 gets a surprise announcement – pre-orders now open
Apple isn't waiting for its next event to give us the news we've been waiting for
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sonos' app woes could end up being great for customers
Sonos has outlined its strategy to win back customer confidence
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Sonos Arc Ultra could be coming soon alongside another speaker refresh
Can you guess what colour options they are expected to come in?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Sonos' latest free update is its most useful yet, especially for iPhone owners
If you've had battery issues, download this update as soon as you can
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Sonos promises rapid-fire free updates to fix its broken app
Sonos formally apologises to unhappy customers and promises bi-weekly app updates
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
A new Sonos soundbar could be coming to replace the Arc – will pack in a bevy of new features
It might look familiar, but all is not as it seems
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
I used the new Sonos Ace headphones on a 14 hour flight – here's how it went
Sonos' first-ever headphones are great for the home – but how do they handle travel?
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Sonos TrueCinema and TV Audio Swap deliver a personal home cinema experience – here's how it works
Sonos' new headphones can deliver a personalised Dolby Atmos spatial audio experience
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Sonos Ace review: comfort and quality that crushes the competition
Sonos' first-ever headphones are here – not only do they sound super, they're supremely comfortable
By Mike Lowe Last updated