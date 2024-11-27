Where are the good Apple Watch deals this Black Friday?

Every year, we see a lot of excellent Apple Watch deals surface among the best Black Friday deals. This year, however, there aren't a lot of really good offers on around on Apple wearables (apart from that ridiculous Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal). Why?
Good question! Many of us remember that finding deals on Apple products was almost like a miracle, even just a few years ago. Then, all of a sudden, it seemed the tech giant's grip on retailers loosened, and we started noticing some price drops.
This was evident last Black Friday when the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 were available. Of course, you'll find decent enough Apple Watch Series 10 sales this year, but it only knocks off £20 from the RRP – hardly a showstopper offer.
Apart from those outliers, we see fewer significant offers on Apple products. The scarcity of substantial discounts on Apple Watches during this Black Friday can be attributed to several factors.
For one, Apple products, including the Apple Watch, maintain strong consumer demand and brand prestige. This consistent popularity allows Apple and its authorised retailers to offer minimal discounts, as the products sell well even at higher prices.
The Apple Watch Series 10 was released just a few months ago, and the Series 9 is also relatively new. Retailers are less inclined to offer significant discounts on the latest models shortly after their launch, aiming to maximize profits from early adopters.
Older Apple Watch models, such as the Series 8 and Series 7, are becoming harder to find as retailer stocks deplete. As these models are phased out, retailers have limited inventory, reducing the likelihood of substantial discounts.
Let's not forget that Apple typically maintains strict control over its product pricing and rarely participates directly in Black Friday sales. While third-party retailers may offer some discounts, these are often modest due to Apple's pricing policies.
Despite these factors, some deals are available. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 9 is discounted by £50 at Argos, now priced at £299. The Series 10 has a £20 discount on Amazon, bringing it to £379.
Shoppers seeking more affordable options might consider the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), which offers many core features at a lower price point. Currently, it's priced at £235 from AO, down £5.
The question remains: should you get an Apple Watch this Black Friday?
