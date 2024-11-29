Should you buy an Apple Watch Series 8 on Black Friday? No. Get this one instead.

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch this Black Friday, you might be tempted by the Apple Watch Series 8 deals. Before you buy one, please heed my advice!

Apple itself doesn’t sell it anymore, and most of what you’ll find are refurbished models or leftover stock. While there is nothing wrong with getting second-hand products (it's better for the environment), the refurbished Watch 8s are not much cheaper than the watch I'd recommend.

While the Series 8 was a great smartwatch in its prime, it’s been surpassed in every way by the Apple Watch Series 9. And there are actually good deals available on the newer version, as you can see below.

The Series 9 offers notable upgrades that make it a much better buy, especially if you’re already planning to spend hundreds of pounds. It introduces the new S9 SiP processor, making it faster and more efficient.

That improved efficiency also extends to battery life, giving you more power for longer. It also boasts Double Tap gesture control, allowing for one-handed operation—perfect for when you’re multitasking. Plus, its brighter display ensures better visibility, even in direct sunlight.

What’s more, Black Friday has brought some excellent discounts on the Series 9, making it more affordable than ever. Rather than settling for last year’s model, take advantage of these deals and get a watch that’s ready for the future.

There are a lot more wearable deals out there, all of which we keep collating in our best smartwatch Black Friday deals live hub. For anything else, head over to T3's main best Black Friday deals roundup.