Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops to its lowest-ever price — but Prime Day is almost over!

Looking for a top smartwatch? Look no further than this Amazon Prime Day deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
(Image credit: Amazon/Samsung)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published

If you're on the hunt for some new tech, there's no better time to buy. That's because Amazon's Big Deal Days is in full swing, with prices being slashed on a range of different products across tech and home appliances.

If you're in the market for a great smartwatch, you're in luck. Plenty of good deals have already surfaced in the last couple of days, but this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is arguably the best. Right now you can bag it for nearly half price, as it's currently $169 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99, now $169 at Amazon
Save $130.99  on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This smartwatch is a top pick for most users, and this price makes it a truly unmissable bargain.

That's a big price cut! Especially as the Watch 6 was only released in August 2023 so, technically, it's still relatively new. 

The Galaxy Watch 6 goes beyond your regular smartwatch though, as it's equipped with a wealth of health features. This includes keeping track of your blood oxygen levels, sleep, and even real-time heart rate monitoring. It can also give you a deeper insight into your body composition too, including your BMI, body fat and skeletal muscle. Plus, the built-in GPS will accurately track your outdoor activities.

If you're on the lookout for a bargain smartwatch, look no further, and take advantage of this deal before Prime Day is over.

Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

