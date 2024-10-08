Garmin’s best outdoor watch gets a major price cut in Prime Day sale

The second Amazon Prime Day of the year has arrived with big savings across top tech, home appliances, entertainment and more!

If you’re looking to splash some of your hard-earned cash on a sparkling new Garmin watch, then it’s your lucky day, we’ve already seen plenty of Garmin wearables go into the sale . However, one deal that has particularly stood out is this Fenix 7X Pro Solar deal, which has been reduced from £709.99 to £564.99 — that’s £145 off and the cheapest this watch has ever been!

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar: was £709.99, now £564.99 at Amazon Save £145 on Garmin's best outdoor GPS watch, equipped with a built-in flashlight, ultra-long solar-powered battery life and a slew of exciting outdoor and health features for your next outdoor adventure.

While this still may not be a ‘cheap deal’, the Fenix 7X Pro Solar is the best outdoor watch you can get your hands on within the Garmin fam, so considering it’s hit its lowest price it’s well worth considering. Especially as Prime Day ends at 11:57PM tomorrow.

The Fenix 7X Pro Solar, in a nutshell, is a robust multisport smartwatch with improved solar charging, multi-band GPS, and multi-continent mapping. It boasts an incredibly long battery life (up to 5 weeks), has a built-in flashlight and a real-time stamina tracker, making it ideal for both outdoor enthusiasts and fitness aficionados. For a deeper dive, check out our five-star Fenix 7X review, otherwise, don't sit on this deal for too long as it will go!