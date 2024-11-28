2024 Samsung Galaxy Watch model is selling for only £169 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
John Lewis is the place to be this Black Friday. The online retailer seems to have all the best deals on wearables (apart from that ridiculous Apple Watch Ultra 2 offer at EE) this time around, often beating Amazon to the punch. Case in point, the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is currently on sale for £169 – an excellent price for this capable smartwatch!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a standout choice for anyone seeking a premium smartwatch experience without the hefty price tag. This Black Friday deal makes it irresistible for tech lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike. Not your cup of tea? Check out T3's best smartwatch Black Friday deals live hub for more offers.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (40mm): was £199 now £169 at John Lewis

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a budget-friendly smartwatch featuring a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos W920 processor, and 16GB storage. It offers comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate monitoring and sleep analysis, with over 100 workout modes. With a 24-hour battery life and seamless Wear OS integration, it's a versatile companion for daily use.

Packed with features, the Galaxy Watch FE boasts a bright and crisp 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display that’s perfect for checking notifications, tracking workouts, or navigating apps. It’s powered by Samsung’s Exynos W920 processor, ensuring smooth performance whether you’re monitoring your health stats or syncing with your phone.

With comprehensive health tracking, the watch includes heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and stress management, along with over 100 workout modes to suit any activity.

Battery life lasts up to 24 hours, and with Wear OS integration, you’ll enjoy access to Google’s app ecosystem alongside Samsung’s native apps. The sleek, durable design makes it suitable for everyday wear, and it’s even water-resistant, so you can take it on your swims.

At just £169 this Black Friday, the Galaxy Watch FE offers exceptional value, blending advanced features with Samsung’s trusted quality. It’s a deal worth grabbing before it’s gone!

Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

