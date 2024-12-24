Can you believe it's already Christmas Eve? As I type this it's almost Christmas Day in various parts of the world – such is the busy day ahead that Santa has.

Fortunately, some of the world's greatest tech giants – most prominently Google – have invested in a savvy Santa Tracker, so you can check in on where the big man is at.

How to track Santa?

There are two main Santa Trackers: Google and Norad. Use one, use the other, use them both! Quick links to both are below:

Which Santa tracker is best?

Google opts for a cartoony, fun interface – including comical videos and games – whereas Norad's three-dimensional live globe, with rendered reindeer included, offers a different take.

It's easy to use on a laptop, phone, or tablet, so you can always be tracking with location-based information – a countdown timer for the next stop showing on both trackers.

While Google's Santa Tracker is live well before Christmas Eve, Norad only begins on 24 December each year – with many millions of people waiting in great anticipation.

What to do while waiting for Santa?

With Christmas almost upon us, there's surely plenty of other prep to do in advance – you can't just wait for Santa.

Whatever you're up to this Christmas, enjoy the fun of tracking Santa, Google's additional games, and all the other joy the end-of-year holiday period can bring.