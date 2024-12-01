A new trailer has made this my most anticipated Netflix film ever

I'm a child of the 90s, which means Wallace & Gromit are foundational figures for me – they're one of the all-time duos, and the fact that Netflix has Aardman making another movie with them in starring roles is thrilling. Of course, there's always the risk that it could be underwhelming.
That risk feels like it's just diminished massively thanks to a full trailer for the upcoming Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which will arrive on Netflix on 3 January 2025. It looks like a brilliant and surprisingly direct sequel to one of the greatest animated movies ever made.
Vengeance Most Fowl will pick up the story of iconic villain Feathers McGraw, the evil and famously beady-eyed penguin who so nearly got away with the heist of the century in The Wrong Trousers. He's been stewing in prison working on a plan to get his own back on the Yorkshire twosome who foiled his plans.
When Wallace invents a new handy helper in the shape of a robotic garden gnome, McGraw looks like he'll seize his chance after breaking out of prison. That might sound like a lot of setup, but I'm confident it'll be brilliant fun to actually watch in the opening scenes of the movie itself.
It looks like McGraw will use some wireless wizardry to take control of that gnome and set him to "Evil" mode, and then eventually get his hold on an army of other helpers – all with the aim of ruining Wallace and stoic old Gromit. Along the way we can surely expect visual gags, slapstick humour and some truly lovely handmade animation.
I haven't been this excited about a Netflix movie in a very long time, and I'll be watching it as soon as I can – which makes it a bit of a shame that it isn't arriving until the new year. I could have seen this being a big hit for families through the holiday period, but Netflix has enough other content to still look strong as potentially the best streaming service right now. Here's hoping Vengeance Most Fowl turns out a little better than Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, too.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Keira Knightley's BBC 'special trick' shows a whole other side to her talents
Knightley on Graham Norton's chatshow showed off her special talent – with Black Doves taking a back seat
By Mike Lowe Published
-
This Versace fragrance was top of my Christmas list – it's almost $50 cheaper in early Cyber Monday deal
Pick up the iconic Versace Eros for less this weekend at Walmart
By Sam Cross Published
-
Netflix in December: 5 top new shows and movies to stream
The streamer will be busy over the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime this December: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch
The holidays promise a lot of content
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The biggest sci-fi show in the world gets another enticing Netflix trailer
Squid Game 2 looks simply huge
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I think this might be Netflix's next Oscar-winning movie
The Piano Lesson might be a stunner
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new thriller is one show I can't wait to watch
The Madness looks genuinely amazing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Lisa Kudrow returns to comedy in new Netflix series
Comedy legacies don't come much bigger
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx bring the action in new Netflix movie trailer
Back in Action promises silly fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new show features future The Last of Us star in surprising role
Apple Cider Vinegar is coming soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published