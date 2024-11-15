Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 phone is cheaper than ever in the Currys sale

I was updating the best Currys deals for this Black Friday when I stumbled upon this gem – Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 phone has dropped to its lowest-ever price, available for a further £50 less than you can currently get it at Amazon.
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal here
With the best Black Friday deals now in full swing – check out Argos' best tech deals and John Lewis' best tech deals too – I've seen lots of great early purchase options. The best phones certainly aren't shy of being in the mix, but for Samsung's newest Galaxy phone to drop in price was a pleasant surprise.
The 'Fan Edition' of the Galaxy S24 brings Samsung's home-grown Exynos chipset into a different form-factor to the other S24 models. That makes it a more affordable premium offering – and now it's cheaper than ever.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is, of course, the 'Fan Edition' entry to Samsung's flagship phone. That means it delivers a different spec in a slightly different form-factor – it's bigger than the base S24, ultimately – but remains a premium offering at a more affordable price point.
This deal puts the device in an even stronger position, as when I reviewed the FE, it was how closely positioned to the S24 proper that put more of a question mark over the device. Now this is the lower price option, it makes even more sense.
As I said in the S24 FE review: "Assessed in isolation it'd be easy to wax lyrical about its solid feature set – from the decent screen to ample performance". And with Samsung having ramped up Exynos performance at this level, there's not the same compromises of old when it comes to performance factor.
It's worth keeping an eye on other phone deals to consider, however, as I've also seen the Google Pixel 9 received its first-ever price drop, and if you're looking for even more affordable then the Pixel 8A from last year is now even cheaper too.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Outdoor Research’s new alpine gear uses Special Forces camouflage reserved for the US Military
A limited-edition drop brings high-tech stealth to backcountry skiing
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Three core moves ‘everyone should be doing’ according to a fitness coach
And it’s not the plank…or sit-ups
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Some of my favourite bargain headphones are even cheaper in killer Black Friday deal
Want good audio without busting the bank? Look no further
By Sam Cross Published
-
Insta360 Black Friday Sale now live: save up to $185 on action cameras and accessories!
Some of the best action cams are much cheaper on Black Friday – but not for long!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung's fan-favorite earbuds are cheaper than ever on Amazon right now
The Galaxy Buds FE bring with them a superb listening experience at a low price – and that price just got even lower
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Why wait for Black Friday? This massive 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is under $550 right now
The monstrous Samsung DU6950 has more than 26% off in an early Black Friday deal
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Up to $300 off a MacBook Pro M3 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale
Save big on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models before Black Friday at Best Buy
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Amazon's Black Friday sales start earlier than ever – kickoff date announced
Amazon will slash the prices of 1,000s of products for more than a week, with many deals starting already
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The LG OLED TV I wish I owned just fell to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
The LG G4 is hugely discounted on Amazon right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Early Black Friday deal sees price of massive 75-inch TV slashed
You'll even get a free copy of NBA 2k25
By Sam Cross Published