Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 phone is cheaper than ever in the Currys sale

I was updating the best Currys deals for this Black Friday when I stumbled upon this gem – Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 phone has dropped to its lowest-ever price, available for a further £50 less than you can currently get it at Amazon.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal here

With the best Black Friday deals now in full swing – check out Argos' best tech deals and John Lewis' best tech deals too – I've seen lots of great early purchase options. The best phones certainly aren't shy of being in the mix, but for Samsung's newest Galaxy phone to drop in price was a pleasant surprise.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was £649.99 now £499 at Currys The 'Fan Edition' of the Galaxy S24 brings Samsung's home-grown Exynos chipset into a different form-factor to the other S24 models. That makes it a more affordable premium offering – and now it's cheaper than ever.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is, of course, the 'Fan Edition' entry to Samsung's flagship phone. That means it delivers a different spec in a slightly different form-factor – it's bigger than the base S24, ultimately – but remains a premium offering at a more affordable price point.

This deal puts the device in an even stronger position, as when I reviewed the FE, it was how closely positioned to the S24 proper that put more of a question mark over the device. Now this is the lower price option, it makes even more sense.

As I said in the S24 FE review: "Assessed in isolation it'd be easy to wax lyrical about its solid feature set – from the decent screen to ample performance". And with Samsung having ramped up Exynos performance at this level, there's not the same compromises of old when it comes to performance factor.

It's worth keeping an eye on other phone deals to consider, however, as I've also seen the Google Pixel 9 received its first-ever price drop, and if you're looking for even more affordable then the Pixel 8A from last year is now even cheaper too.