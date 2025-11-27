Phone with 200-megapixel camera just undercut Google's Pixel in epic deal

Well, hello there Black Friday. The weekend is now in full swing, with offers galore on a bunch of top tech – including this phone with a 200-megapixel camera.

It is none other than the Honor 400 Pro and it undercuts the £599 deal on the Google Pixel 10 by going even lower – and there's a further 5% off at checkout using the code in the block below.

Check out Honor's 400 Pro deal here

When T3 reviewed the 400 Pro we said it gave "flagship performance for less" – and now it's even less again, thanks to this promotion. It's only valid for the Black Friday period, though, so you've got until end of Monday 1 December to snag one.

Save 39% (£272.50) Honor 400 Pro: was £699.99 now £427.49 at honor.com Use code AGOBEYOND5 for 5% additional discount to apply at checkout Deeply discounted on Honor's site already, use the code above to drop the £449 price down even further, making this Black Friday deal a double-time bargain.

Black Friday this year has fallen in line with most people's paydays, and now the Budget is laid out for all to see in the UK, we can all more confidently spend on the tech that matters to us most.

If you're looking for a phone with a stellar camera, but want to keep your buying budget in check – at well under the £500 mark – then Honor's current-gen handset is a very solid choice indeed.

We said that it has "specs to beat some of the best" with "great performance and battery life", plus a "display that really shines". However, the "software experience might divide opinion", which is the main negative against the 400 Pro's name.

That's one area where the Google Pixel 10 does step ahead of the Honor, but its £599 discounted price obviously means it remains a little pricier to buy. And Google doesn't have a camera that's anywhere nearly as resolute – impressive as the brand's AI and computational photography is.

Not the deal for you? Check out our retailer pages for the best Argos Black Friday deals, best Currys Black Friday deals, best John Lewis Black Friday deals and best Amazon Black Friday deals. There's something for everyone!