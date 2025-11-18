The Google Pixel 10 is stupidly cheap for Black Friday – £200 off one of the best Android phones around
If you're after a new Android phone, there are very few better options than this
With the Black Friday sales already in full swing, there has never been a better time to upgrade your phone – especially if you're after Google's latest handsets.
The Google Pixel 10 has an amazing £200 at a number of retailers in the UK – including Very – making it just £599 SIM-free. And you can get similar deals on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL too.
Considering how highly the Pixel 10 family is considered, with their stock Android 16 experience, this sales period could set you up for the next couple of years.
Available in Indigo (blue), Obsidian (black), Lemongrass (yellow-green), and Frost (light blue), the Google Pixel 10 is a solid mid-range phone with an excellent camera and the full Gemini experience.
Step up to the Google Pixel 10 Pro and you're getting Google's latest Tensor G5 processor, a 6.4-inch display and a whole host of top level features – including a triple-camera system.
Step up to the 6.8-inch Pro XL and you get a very decent £200 off the 256GB version. It's available in Moonstone (grey), Obsidian (black), Porcelain (cream), and Jade (green).
Why choose the Google Pixel 10
The Google Pixel 10 family of phones was launched at the end of August, and we've seen a fair few updates and improvements arrive since then.
Android 16 has been embellished by the advent of Google's Material Expressive 3 design, making icons clearer to understand and the overall UI easier to use. The look is neater too, while new features are being released on an almost monthly basis.
While there are some other amazing Android phones on the market, from the likes of Samsung, Nothing and OnePlus, the Pixel devices offer the most bloat-free experience – this is Android at its most raw and friendly, in our opinion.
The phones are great to look at too, with the camera unit on the rear being the inspiration for multiple other manufacturers in recent times.
