New Huawei foldable teased in video, could beat Apple to the punch
It's an official video too – it's from Huawei's CEO, Richard Yu
Huawei's CEO has posted a video teasing a launch event on 20 March, whilst using a mystery, previously unannounced device.
It's thought to be a folding phone with a 3:2 aspect ratio that will make it look like an iPad mini when unfolded.
We've seen a number of flagship phone launches this year already, with OnePlus kicking things off with its OnePlus 13 and Samsung swiftly following with the Galaxy S25 series. There's still plenty more to come however, and not just of standard devices but folding phones too.
With that in mind, Huawei has an event planned for 20 March and based on a recent video, it might show off more than just the latest Pura Series (which used to be called the P Series for those wondering where Pura has suddenly sprung from).
What is the next Huawei foldable set to offer?
The video was posted to Weibo by Huawei CEO, Richard Yu and picked up by GSMArena. It shows Yu using a new, previously unannounced foldable that is rumoured to have a 3:2 or 16:1- aspect ratio display.
Previous reports have claimed it'll be a successor to the Huawei Pocket 2 and will have a 6.28-inch display when open.
The cover display meanwhile, is thought to be 3.48-inches, which would make it bigger than the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. But, what's most interesting is the aspect ratio of the internal display.
If the leaks are accurate, which appears so based on the official video, this new folding phone from Huawei could look like an iPad mini when unfolded. This is similar to what Apple is rumoured to be doing when it comes to foldables, but that device isn't expected until 2026 at the earliest.
It's not clear from the social post whether the folding phone will come under the Pura series, or whether it will fall within its own range, but based on the translation, something extra is coming.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The translated post said: "The suspense will be revealed soon! It is indeed a mobile phone, but it is more than just a mobile phone. Come to my live studio on 20 March to see the 'unexpected product'."
For now, nothing is confirmed, but with the mystery device officially teased and the event being held on 20 March, there's not too long to wait to find out more.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Nothing's CMF Phone 2 shown in hands-on leak – could be the best-looking budget device ever made
You don't have to spend big to snag a good-looking phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
SwitchBot upgrades its smart hub with physical controls and Matter compatibility
SwitchBot’s latest smart hub surfaces on CSA
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The Huawei Pocket 3 is tipped to be a foldable with a difference
And it could mean a big change for future flip phones
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's best Galaxy foldable has a new competitor coming to town
The Huawei Mate X6 is going global
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huawei's tri-fold phone could launch globally much sooner than expected
Next week, in fact
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Huawei finally ditching Android in favour of its own system
Huawei drops its last link to the past
By Chris Hall Published
-
Move over Samsung, the world's first tri-fold phone is coming 10 September
Huawei launch event announced
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Huawei unveils significant update to enhance accuracy, speed and comprehensiveness of health monitoring
Huawei TruSense System has laid the foundations for the next decade of wearable devices
By T3.com Published
-
Huawei is set to shake up the foldable phone market sooner than we thought – tri-fold handset imminent
Huawei's plan is unfolding soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's a foldable phone planned that could make Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 look old fashioned already
Huawei could trump Samsung three-fold
By Max Freeman-Mills Published