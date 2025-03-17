New Huawei foldable teased in video, could beat Apple to the punch

It's an official video too – it's from Huawei's CEO, Richard Yu

Huawei foldable phone leak
(Image credit: Innogyan / Huawei)
Britta O'Boyle's avatar
By
published
in News

Huawei's CEO has posted a video teasing a launch event on 20 March, whilst using a mystery, previously unannounced device.

It's thought to be a folding phone with a 3:2 aspect ratio that will make it look like an iPad mini when unfolded.

We've seen a number of flagship phone launches this year already, with OnePlus kicking things off with its OnePlus 13 and Samsung swiftly following with the Galaxy S25 series. There's still plenty more to come however, and not just of standard devices but folding phones too.

With that in mind, Huawei has an event planned for 20 March and based on a recent video, it might show off more than just the latest Pura Series (which used to be called the P Series for those wondering where Pura has suddenly sprung from).

What is the next Huawei foldable set to offer?

The video was posted to Weibo by Huawei CEO, Richard Yu and picked up by GSMArena. It shows Yu using a new, previously unannounced foldable that is rumoured to have a 3:2 or 16:1- aspect ratio display.

Previous reports have claimed it'll be a successor to the Huawei Pocket 2 and will have a 6.28-inch display when open.

The cover display meanwhile, is thought to be 3.48-inches, which would make it bigger than the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. But, what's most interesting is the aspect ratio of the internal display.

If the leaks are accurate, which appears so based on the official video, this new folding phone from Huawei could look like an iPad mini when unfolded. This is similar to what Apple is rumoured to be doing when it comes to foldables, but that device isn't expected until 2026 at the earliest.

It's not clear from the social post whether the folding phone will come under the Pura series, or whether it will fall within its own range, but based on the translation, something extra is coming.

The translated post said: "The suspense will be revealed soon! It is indeed a mobile phone, but it is more than just a mobile phone. Come to my live studio on 20 March to see the 'unexpected product'."

For now, nothing is confirmed, but with the mystery device officially teased and the event being held on 20 March, there's not too long to wait to find out more.

TOPICS
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸