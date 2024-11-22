I’d buy Samsung’s 2024 Flip phone – it just dropped to its lowest-ever price

If you’ve been holding off until the November sales to buy a new phone, the wait is over. The event doesn't officially start until the 29 November, but some of the best Black Friday deals have already started appearing at most of the top tech retailers.

Whether you’re after a phone with a top-notch camera, a huge screen, or a compact build, you’ll be able to find countless offers over the next week or so. But it's one of the best folding phones from Samsung that's caught my eye.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphone has already been discounted despite only being launched in July 2024. Its original price was £1,049 and today you can buy it for only £849 directly from Samsung. But after a little digging, I’ve found an even better deal at AO.com, selling the handset for only £749 – which is its lowest price yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was £1,049 now £749 at AO.com Stylish and compact, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a palm-sized smartphone that folds out to the size of a regular handset, and it has a smaller cover display that will allow you to answer messages, check your calendar and snap selfies. This is the best price we’ve seen since it launched in the summer.

I’ve tested countless smartphones, and I would buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 because it looks cool, performs well and has a solid camera system. It's one of the best foldable phones in 2024.

Folded up, the Z Flip6 is super compact with a 3.4-inch Flex Window cover display, and it opens up to reveal a regular-sized 6.7-inch screen on the inside. That’s all possible thanks to the clamshell design and clever foldable screen on the inside that has almost no visible crease when you look at it head-on. Both displays are bright, vibrant and fit for purpose.

Despite being so small, the cover display has plenty of uses thanks to a selection of handy widgets. You can use it to reply to messages, start an audio recording, skip to a new song or even open the camera.

In previous models, there were doubts about the phone’s durability but Samsung has made this handset the toughest one yet. Add to that the fact that it’s IP48 rated, which means it’s water resistant, and you shouldn’t need to be too worried about breaking it.

For those who take a lot of photos on their handset, the camera system is made up of a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. You’ll be able to take bright, colourful shots, even in low light.

Samsung’s version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is powering the device, alongside 12GB of RAM. It offers solid performance with no lag, no matter how many apps you load up at once, and it can handle the array of complex Galaxy AI features.

Galaxy AI is new to this model of the Flip phone, offering Circle to Search, audio transcriptions and clever Auto Zoom on the camera automatically framing your shot, to name just a few.

As it was only launched earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Flip6 hasn't seen many price drops yet. A quick check on CamelCamelCamel reveals that it's never been more affordable than £799 at Amazon, so this AO deal offering the handset for only £749 is a steal.