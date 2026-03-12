This Acer gaming laptop gets you an RTX 5070 at a nearly unbeatable price

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing, and now that it's been going on for a few days the cream is really starting to float to the top – and if you're a smart customer then you'll know that the only time to buy a gaming laptop is during a sale like this. Between Prime Day, Black Friday and these less regular Amazon events, there are plenty of chances to save hundreds of pounds.

The perfect case in point just cropped up in the form of a pretty terrific Acer gaming laptop deal – getting you a laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU at its heart, with enough power to crunch through the most modern of gaming releases, all for £300 less than its usual price.

Save £300 Acer Nitro V16 AI (RTX 5070): was £1,499.99 now £1,199.99 at Amazon This laptop has only been priced as cheaply as this once before – and that was during last Black Friday. It's rare to see those prices come back, so this is a great opportunity to get a superb bit of gaming hardware into your life for way less than usual.

The Nitro V16 AI is a superb bit of kit, with a powerful pair of components at its heart – the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. Those two come together to ensure that you get portable gaming performance that you're almost certain to be impressed by.

While I haven't used this spec of the Nitro V16, I've used a whole heap of other laptops with the 5070 in them, and I've found that they might just be the best gaming laptops around for sheer value right now. When you see a discount like this, that idea is really underlined, too.

The Nitro V16 AI has a 16-inch display, as you might guess, with a resolution of 1920x1200 and a refresh rate of 180Hz – ensuring you'll get super-smooth gameplay when you tune your settings right on titles. A 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM round things out, making for a package that looks like brilliant value at this price.

Frankly, it's the best gaming laptop deal I've found in this Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, and I'd highly recommend picking it up if you're in need of a new gaming machine that's easy to move around.