We're nearing the end of summer – as miserable as that feels to point out – but that doesn't mean the summer deals are over. In fact, they're in full swing! Currys is in the middle of a week of gaming deals, with some great highlights to pick out of the full range, especially if you're looking for a slim gaming laptop.

I can't believe the headline deal, in fact, which whacks an enormous £650 off the price of a top-of-the-line Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, launched just a matter of months ago and packing an absurdly powerful Nvidia graphics card.

I've tested all the best gaming laptops this year – including 3 cheap recommendations as part of T3's Back to Class series – and my favourite of the lot, as backed up by winning T3's Best Gaming Laptop Award, is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Check it out below:

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5080): was £3,749 now £3,099 at Currys This is a huge deal – on an admittedly extremely expensive gaming laptop. You genuinely won't believe the performance you can get out of such a machine, let alone the scale of your savings if you grab this while it lasts! It's my top recommendation for 2025, especially if you can find a configuration that fits your budget as best as possible. Read more ▼

That Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is the real key to this particular highlighted deal though – it ensures that you can game with unbelievable power behind you when you plug the G14 in to power. You can get super-high frame rates in even the most demanding of modern gaming titles, and they'll look stunning on the laptop's 120Hz OLED display.

It's deep and luscious when it comes to colours, but ensures that you get the responsiveness that your high frame rates deserve, and it's just one part of the laptop that blew me away when I tested it. It's no surprise that I lavished it with a 5-star review, which you can read for more details.

The real clincher, for me, is just how unbelievably compact the machine is. It's genuinely comparable to a MacBook Pro when you're using it, extremely slim and classy, with almost no sign of the gaming power it hides. Unlike the vast majority of gaming laptops, it also holds up well if you use it for regular non-gaming stuff like productivity or media viewing, making it an amazing companion for everyday life.

All of this is to underline the fact that I'm amazed at the scale of the discount being offered by Currys, which makes the laptop a huge chunk more affordable even at this high-end configuration. Of course, it's still very premium, but if you've been thinking about picking up a machine that'll last beyond its years, this Currys deal could be the best opportunity. I know it's got me looking at my bank account, working out if it's a possibility for me!