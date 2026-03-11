Forget the MacBook Neo, this £149 Lenovo is a veritable bargain

With Amazon's Spring Deal Days in full effect here in the UK, the sale laid out its stall on what to expect – as we've followed along in our live blog for the best bargains.

While I've already highlighted a must-buy Bluetooth speaker deal and Amazon's 55-inch TV bargain, if you're after one of the cheapest laptops then this Lenovo deal is a veritable bargain.

Check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 deal on Amazon

Lenovo's budget offerings have long been a success in our best budget laptops feature, with this particular Chromebook now at a lower price than ever before.

Save 17% Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was £179 now £149 at Amazon The most affordable version of Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is the MediaTek Kompanio 520-equipped model, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's got a 14-inch display, slender design, and ample ports to keep your peripherals attached. It's a super-budget entry in the personal computing market.

It's also very timely, as just last week Apple announced the MacBook Neo. I'm massively impressed with that laptop, let's not pretend otherwise, as I think its student pricing offer is a very savvy entry point to the brand.

That said, there's £499 and then there's £149. The latter being the Lenovo's bargain basement asking price. Sure, it's a lot less powerful, but if you're only looking to perform more basic browsing and writing tasks then it'll suit your needs.

The best Chromebooks have further advanced since their conception, too, no longer requiring an always-on internet connection to deliver. Don't think of one like a MacBook or Windows machine specifically, though, as you can't run the same apps.

That'll be ideal for some people though: Google's Android operating system, as used on non-Apple phones, offers many apps that are accessible through Chromebooks. There are plenty of productivity options and simple games.

Just to poke a little fun, too, I actually prefer the Lenovo Chromebook's 'Abyss Blue' finish to Apple's outlandish 'Citrus' offering (which, granted, will look great in the adverts – but I can't imagine that many will actually sell, with the other colourways set to be the bigger winners).