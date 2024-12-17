The next iPhone SE could be in for its biggest change yet

Quick Summary Apple is rumoured to be working on the fourth generation of the budget iPhone SE model. Several upgrades have been rumoured, but the most recent report suggests a name change could be on the cards too.

Apple announced the iPhone 16 series during its Glow Time event in September, with four phones making up the offering in the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The company still sells the iPhone 15 however, as well as the iPhone 14 and the iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE sits at the bottom of the range as a more affordable option and it is the only model to still have the Touch ID home button. It's fair to say then, that it's now rather dated.

That's why it's time for a new model.

There have been several rumours surrounding a fourth generation of the budget iPhone, but the most recent report claims the name could change. According to Weibo tipster 'Fixed Focus Digital', picked up by 91Mobiles, the iPhone SE (4th generation) could instead be called the iPhone 16e, introducing a fifth model to the iPhone 16 series.

The tipster also claims the iPhone 16e will have a full screen design – so it might finally ditch the home button – and is said to have the same screen size as the iPhone 16. That would mean it'd come with a 6.1-inch display compared to the current 4.7-inch screen on the iPhone SE (3rd generation).

What else might the next iPhone SE offer?

Previous rumours have said the next iPhone SE – or iPhone 16e if this rumour is accurate – will have a standard 60Hz refresh rate like the iPhone 16 models and come with a slight battery increase.

It's also been reported that the single camera sensor on the rear could see an upgrade to a 48-megapixel sensor, while the front could jump from the current 7-megapixels to 12-megapixels.

In terms of processor, past rumours claim the Apple A18 could run the show, which would mean Apple Intelligence should be supported.

For now, nothing is official of course, but it's thought the next iPhone SE (or iPhone 16e as it might be called) could arrive in the spring.