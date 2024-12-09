Snag a new iPhone 16 with a free Nintendo Switch right now!

Looking for a new iPhone? There really has never been a better time to buy. After the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you might think all of the bargains are dried up, but that isn't the case!

Right now, you can snag the latest and greatest iPhone 16 on a contract with unlimited data at Mobiles.co.uk. You'll pay just £38.99 per month with a £135 upfront cost – and you'll snag a free Nintendo Switch in the process!

That's the Nintendo Switch Lite model, and includes the popular Animal Crossing game. That's got a retail value of £249, making it a seriously brilliant freebie.

You might choose to keep it for yourself, or gift it as a neat Christmas present for someone special. Whatever you choose to do, it's a real bargain.

If we tot up the total cost of the contract – with the monthly bill and the upfront charge – you're effectively paying just over £11 per month to snag unlimited calls, texts and data.

It gets even better if you factor in the value of the freebies, though. That takes the net monthly cost down to less than £0.95 per month over the course of the 24 month contract.

You're picking up a really great handset for that price. The iPhone 16 is a killer device, complete with a new Capture button for a unique photography experience.

You'll also be among the first to get access to new Apple Intelligence features. That could come as early as this week, with rumours of the iOS 18.2 release coming soon.

I can also personally vouch for the quality of the ID Mobile network. I've been using this one for years, and have rarely had any trouble with it.

There's no telling just how long deals like this will stick around, though. So, if you're looking for a great deal with a killer freebie, it might be a good idea to snap it up fast!