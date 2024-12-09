Your iPhone is about to get its biggest free update yet – iOS 18.2 release imminent

Quick Summary iOS 18.2 is imminent, according to multiple sources – we might even see it at 6pm GMT / 10am PT today. It will bring a host of new features, including some new Apple Intelligence talents and full support for the UK, Australia and other English-speaking countries outside the US.

Apple is rumoured to release iOS 18.2 later today, which will add a whole host of new features to your iPhone.

It's perhaps even more exciting for iPhone owners in the UK, Australia and a select few other countries outside the US as Apple Intelligence will finally be available in other variants of English. Brits have so far had to set their devices to recognise US English to use the new AI tools.

There will also be new Apple Intelligence features for the US market too, plus several other new additions which we highlight below.

But beforehand, you should be aware that to use the Apple Intelligence tools, you need to have an iPhone 15 Pro or above – you won't get the suite of new AI software on the standard iPhone 15 models or older Apple handsets, sadly.

Owners of iPad Pro or iPad Air devices running on the M1 chip will also be able to enjoy Apple Intelligence, as well as anyone who purchased the recently-released iPad mini with the A17 Pro processor.

Although Apple hasn't strictly confirmed its iOS 18.2 release date, it is widely believed to be later today – Monday 9 December 2024. That's because UK network EE hinted at the date in a recent community posting: "We wanted to let you know that, from 9 December, you'll no longer be able to use your EE shared number service on MacBooks and iPads," it read.

This was a good indication that a major software update is inbound, and when it should arrive.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, the British mainstream press seems to think the release will happen today, with The Standard convinced of it, for example.

The one thing it doesn't get right though is the time – it claims the software will release at 3pm GMT which is the "typical scheduled for software updates". However, that's just not true – Apple has always traditionally released new iOS versions at 10am PT (where its headquarters are based), so 6pm GMT.

Why should we be excited by iOS 18.2?

In short, iOS 18.2 is exciting because it both expands its Apple Intelligence feature set and the locations in which it is available.

That includes the writing tools, photo manipulation, Siri enhancements, smart messaging, and other smaller features released with iOS 18.1 in the States, but also a wave of new, fun features promised earlier this year.

You'll be able to get Apple Intelligence to create Genmojis – AI-generated, custom emojis to use in apps. There will also be ChatGPT integration in Siri for the first time, plus the fun Image Playground, which enables you to create your own pictures using AI and different art styles (animation, illustration and sketch).

Visual Intelligence will add more functionality to Camera Control on the iPhone 16 models, and Image Wand will turn rough sketches or notes into full illustrations.

Finally, you'll be able to use ChatGOT to compose original text passages in apps, and if you have written something yourself, you can get Apple Intelligence to rewrite it on command.

Some of the features could be hugely useful, others might just be a bit of fun. Either way, we can't wait to give them all a try.

How to get prepared for iOS 18.2 and Apple Intelligence

One way you can get your compatible device prepared for the iOS 18.2 push is to turn on automatic updates in Settings > General > Software Update.

Alternatively, check back at 6pm GMT to see if the new software is available.

Of course, the experts might have got it wrong and it doesn't arrive later today. But, if so, it'll definitely be over the next couple of days anyway, so you won't have much longer to wait.