iPhone video capture just got a small upgrade which could make a big difference

Quick Summary A nifty video upgrade has been spotted for iPhone users as part of iOS 18. That should make it easier than ever to capture the footage you want.

If you're an iPhone lover, chances are you're pretty content with the experience overall. Apple make products which are very easy to use, allowing users to move from generation to generation with ease, and giving rise to unparalleled brand loyalty.

Still, that doesn't mean there aren't bug bears within the system. One such issue has existed with video recording for years.

That saw users unable to simultaneously record a video and listen to audio. Once you moved into the video camera, any audio would shut off – even if you were using earbuds.

That has changed in iOS 18, though. As reported by 9to5mac, that is no longer the case, with audio playback continuing after the video camera has been activated.

That's a significant change for most people. While there are certainly instances where you wouldn't want to overlap your audio with a situation, it's nice to have the choice.

Users could previously get a similar effect with a workaround, by holding down the image capture button to record video. That gave a lesser quality than the dedicated video camera setting, though, which is obviously not ideal.

That's going to be a really welcome change. It's handy in a number of scenarios – imagine, for example, you're looking to record your surroundings, but don't want to cut out the audio you're listening to in the process. Or, if the audio you're playing is intended to form part of the video footage.

Some have also suggested that the change could be linked to a rumoured Capture button on the upcoming iPhone 16 range. That would make sense, with the brand looking to ensure that their video capture was as good as possible before they launch a key new feature.

We'll have to wait and see on that front. Apple usually launches their new devices around September, so there's still a few weeks before we'll learn about them officially. Regardless, this is a cool new feature for users to enjoy right now.