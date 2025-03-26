iOS 19's new design leaks straight after WWDC 25 announcement

Quick Summary iOS 19 may have just been leaked. A YouTube channel has shown off the full design – and it is beautiful.

Last night, Apple announced the dates for WWDC 2025. That's the brand's annual developer conference, and is often seen as the most crucial announcement window in the brand's year.

We often see new software updates for all of the products in its catalogue, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and more. But you won't need to wait for the iOS 19 details, as a fairly comprehensive leak is said to detail some of the main changes.

Shared on YouTube by the page Front Page Tech, the video is said to be a recreation of the official imagery seen by the brand. And it showcases a significantly different overall appearance, compared to the current operating system.

Inspired by the Apple Vision Pro operating system, the theme here is floating windows. Pop-up's and menus appear over the top of other media with a glassy appearance, which looks like it is floating in mid-air.

The overall look is seriously classy. There's a refined, modern aesthetic in use here which feels very much like the Apple of old. It's a refreshing change, and feels really premium.

Perhaps the most exciting specific window shown in the video is for the camera. That sees a near total change, with the menu changed into a translucent bubble, rather than simply a black aperture.

The keyboard is also slightly redesigned, with a more squared profile. It's certainly not the most sweeping change, but it's enough to give iOS 19 a bit of a personality.

Last – but by no means least – there are the app icons themselves. Many said that those would change to a circular design as per the visionOS design. Well, that's not the case according to this leak – the icons utilise a square design with some healthy rounding on the edges for a soft overall feel.

With around two months before the event itself, we'll have to wait to find out for sure what is coming. Still, if this is a sign of things to come, it's going to be an exciting time for iPhone fans.