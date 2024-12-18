If the iPhone 17 Pro looks like this, I'll eat my hat!

Quick Summary
Concept renders have appeared of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro, showing a design very similar to Google's Pixel phones.
The renders were based on an reported frame leak of the handset, appearing on YouTube before being shared by 91Mobiles.
Every year, we see a flurry of concept renders of what the next iPhone could look like. Usually these are based on rumours and leaks that appear from various different sources, and sometimes they're on the money,
However, they can also be very much wide of the mark.
You never know which ones are accurate until Apple officially announces the next iPhone of course, just like we never know which rumours are right until the product launches. But, it's always fun to see rumours visually represented, and while we'd be very surprised to see this one come to fruition, there's no harm in looking.
What might the next iPhone 17 Pro look like?
Following a leak of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro frame on Weibo, concept renders of what that frame might look like as a finished product have appeared in a YouTube video posted by Wylsacom (via 91Mobiles).
The images show changes to the rear camera design, moving from a square housing in the top-left corner, to a horizontal housing that spans the width of the device. It consequently couldn't be any more Google Pixel if it tried.
In fact, it almost looks like the concept designer has cut the camera housing off the Pixel 9 Pro and lobbed it at the top of the iPhone 17 Pro, because otherwise the new iPhone's design is pretty much the same as the iPhone 16 Pro.
Don't get us wrong, a change to the iPhone Pro's camera housing is more than possible next year – it's been largely the same since the iPhone 11 Pro – but to resemble Google's Pixel this closely would be a real surprise.
Aside from the camera redesign, other rumours have suggested the iPhone 17 Pro might swap back from titanium to aluminium, and replace some of the rear glass panel with aluminium too – something shown in the concept renders. There's also talk of a smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
For now, everything surrounding the iPhone 17 models is a rumour and given the next flagship iPhone isn't expected to be revealed until September 2025, a lot can change in that time.
Take these concept renders with a big pinch of salt for now, that's for sure.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
