Apple iPhone 16e pre-orders – best deals from all the UK networks

The Apple iPhone 16e was unveiled on the 19th of February 2025, and networks are already rushing to announce that they'll be carrying the handset.

With the device available from the 28th of February and pre-orders starting from Friday 21st February 2025, many of the biggest networks in the UK are keen to include themselves in the conversation.

At the time of writing, no actual deals have been announced, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated with all of the best deals as they come forward.

Best iPhone 16e pre-order deals

Apple iPhone 16e: £599 at Apple UK Let's start with an obvious one – Apple will, of course, be stocking its new phone. They offer SIM-free handsets, meaning you won't get any bundled data packages, but if you're looking to buy it outright, this could be a good place to start.

Apple iPhone 16e: £599 at Three Home Broadband The UK's fastest 5G Network has confirmed that it will be stocking the new budget iPhone. That will give customers access to its perks, including up to three years of extended warranty and roaming in over 160 countries.

Apple iPhone 16e: £599 at EE Users will also be able to snag the handset on EE. That gives users access to the brand's standalone 5G network.

Apple iPhone 16e: £599 at Vodafone Ltd Fans of Vodafone will also find the new handset there. That snags a host of benefits, like a Lifetime Service Promise, to keep your handset working at its best for even longer.

Should you buy the iPhone 16e?

The iPhone 16e replaces the outgoing iPhone SE in offering a more budget-conscious option for iPhone fans. The model has undergone a pretty significant redesign this time out, which means it looks more like the rest of the range than ever before.

It's not just a facelift, either. The model packs in an A18 chip, which is the same as you'd find in the base model iPhone 16. That offers enough power to run Apple Intelligence – the brand's suite of AI-powered features.

It's also the first to feature the new Apple C1 modem. That's a new chip for the brand, and looks set to offer improved efficiency, which should give greater battery life.

It does sacrifice one of the cameras from the base model, though Apple has done a lot with the single rear sensor to make up for it. The 48MP sensor uses a crop-zoom to offer 2x shots with a cool 12MP resolution at an equivalent focal length of 52mm.

You'll also lose features like the Dynamic Island and the Camera Capture button, which can be found on the more costly models. Still, if those aren't crucial for you, it's a great option, which could save you some money, too.