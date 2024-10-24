Apple allegedly planning major changes to App Store that make so much sense

Apple might be planning to make a dedicated hub for its gaming offering, breaking things out from the Arcade tab of the current App Store setup. This would reportedly involve an App Store-esque experience that's just for games, making it easier to find them.
This is according to 9to5Mac, which claims to have heard from sources involved in the project. The new app would apparently merge different parts of the App Store and Game Center that Apple already operates, but wouldn't involve the deletion or delisting of Game Center.
It sounds like it's intended as more of a live hub for what gaming you could get up to immediately, as well as a catalogue of other options for you to download. This would involve a "Play Now" tab, apparently, which would showcase your games and whether you have any Game Center friends online to play with.
This would be heightened by potential integrations with iMessage and FaceTime, presumably making it easy to hop on a call with friends as you play, all in one place. There would also be challenges and achievements for you to take on, shining more of a spotlight on this system. Interestingly, the new app also wouldn't be limited to just Apple Arcade games, but rather would be able to showcase both Arcade games and normal App Store options.
It's been hard to gauge how successful the Arcade subscription has been since it launched back in 2019, but Apple has never breathed a word about discontinuing it, so it must be doing something right. If anything, this new gaming app suggests that it's doubling down on the sector to try to get even more people's eyeballs on its gaming offering.
Still, there's no confirmation here that the separate app will actually arrive. It could well be one of the many internal Apple projects that never actually comes to light in public. Still, for Apple Arcade or mobile gaming fans, this sounds like a potentially exciting development.
If you're looking for your next gaming fix on iOS, meanwhile, you can check out a pretty superb option on Apple Arcade in the form of Balatro, one of the games of the year. This genius title fuses deckbuilding with poker, and I should warn you that it's dangerously addictive.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
M4 MacBook Air tipped for early 2025, but one M4 Mac has been delayed
Apple's moving all its Macs to the M4 processor – the first batch arrives next week
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Eufy launches surprise video doorbell – and it's got a handy face-to-face feature
The Eufy Video Doorbell C31 has unexpectedly arrived
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
M4 MacBook Air tipped for early 2025, but one M4 Mac has been delayed
Apple's moving all its Macs to the M4 processor – the first batch arrives next week
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
These dummies allegedly show the iPhone 4 SE – and there's a big surprise
Could Apple be working on two different versions of the iPhone SE 4?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I tried the iPhone 16 Pro on safari – now I want one for the huge camera upgrade
The iPhone 16 Pro's zoom boost is a game-changer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple’s now delivering big discounts on its best iPads
The fastest M1 iPad Pro and Air models are now appearing in the Apple refurb store
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories
Xbox has a bunch of accessory designs to celebrate the arrival of Black Ops 6
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
iPhone 17 Pro and entire iPhone 18 series tipped for a very important upgrade
The next iPhone Pro / Pro Max is expected to boost speeds through extra RAM
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
All-new Apple iPad mini 7 gets a surprise announcement – pre-orders now open
Apple isn't waiting for its next event to give us the news we've been waiting for
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This iPhone SE 4 feature may be missing in action
The iPhone SE 4 may resemble the most recent iPhones, but it looks like it'll be lacking one key feature
By Carrie Marshall Published