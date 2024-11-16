Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever

This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon

Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963)
(Image credit: Netgear)
Mike Lowe
By
published
in Deals

You'll see in our best mesh Wi-Fi guide, the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) is described as the best option for pros, because of the high level of performance it offers, and the sheer number of features you can play around with – and the 3-pack setup has now hit its lowest price to date as part of the Black Friday sales.

Check out the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E deal on Amazon

This is a system that's going to blanket your entire home with lovely Wi-Fi that's both speedy and stable, and it's not going to start slowing down even as you add more and more devices. It's a real star as far as this product category goes, which is why we awarded it a full 5-stars in our Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) review.

Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963)
Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963): was $1,499.99 now $989 at Amazon US

There's no doubt the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) is an expensive bit of kit, but given what you get in return, it's worth the investment – and it's currently discounted by more than $500 at Amazon.

View Deal

You might be surprised at just how big these units are when you get them home, but that's because there's so much tech packed into them. Your days of watching buffering screens and having to swap which devices are online and offline should be over, once you've got this mesh system installed.

In our Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) review, we said these units delivered "incredible connectivity, stability and device capacity", which is quite the endorsement. You can cover around 9,000 square feet (836 square meters) with this setup, so most apartments and homes should be easily covered.

We also enthused about how simple the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) was to set up and operate – even though this is a mesh Wi-Fi system that pros are going to love, it doesn't mean beginners can't use it. There's an accompanying app for your phone that gets everything up and running smoothly for you.

If you're after the best in networking kit, then this is a system that absolutely needs to be on your shortlist – and considering its price has now dropped by over a third, there's never been a better time to pick it up. We're not sure we'll see a better Wi-Fi mesh deal for the rest of the holiday shopping season.

