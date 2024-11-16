You'll see in our best mesh Wi-Fi guide, the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) is described as the best option for pros, because of the high level of performance it offers, and the sheer number of features you can play around with – and the 3-pack setup has now hit its lowest price to date as part of the Black Friday sales.
Check out the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E deal on Amazon
This is a system that's going to blanket your entire home with lovely Wi-Fi that's both speedy and stable, and it's not going to start slowing down even as you add more and more devices. It's a real star as far as this product category goes, which is why we awarded it a full 5-stars in our Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) review.
There's no doubt the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) is an expensive bit of kit, but given what you get in return, it's worth the investment – and it's currently discounted by more than $500 at Amazon.
You might be surprised at just how big these units are when you get them home, but that's because there's so much tech packed into them. Your days of watching buffering screens and having to swap which devices are online and offline should be over, once you've got this mesh system installed.
In our Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) review, we said these units delivered "incredible connectivity, stability and device capacity", which is quite the endorsement. You can cover around 9,000 square feet (836 square meters) with this setup, so most apartments and homes should be easily covered.
We also enthused about how simple the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) was to set up and operate – even though this is a mesh Wi-Fi system that pros are going to love, it doesn't mean beginners can't use it. There's an accompanying app for your phone that gets everything up and running smoothly for you.
If you're after the best in networking kit, then this is a system that absolutely needs to be on your shortlist – and considering its price has now dropped by over a third, there's never been a better time to pick it up. We're not sure we'll see a better Wi-Fi mesh deal for the rest of the holiday shopping season.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Knee pain when hiking? Try these four helpful hacks from a strength coach
There’s no need to hang up your hiking boots just yet
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
3 Apple TV+ shows to watch after Slow Horses
Looking for another crime drama to get your teeth into? Check out these recommendations.
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I'm desperate to upgrade my action camera – and this DJI model at its lowest ever price is too good to miss!
If you're looking for an on-the-go camera companion, this is a killer deal
By Sam Cross Published
-
Some of my favourite bargain headphones are even cheaper in killer Black Friday deal
Want good audio without busting the bank? Look no further
By Sam Cross Published
-
Insta360 Black Friday Sale now live: save up to $185 on action cameras and accessories!
Some of the best action cams are much cheaper on Black Friday – but not for long!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung's fan-favorite earbuds are cheaper than ever on Amazon right now
The Galaxy Buds FE bring with them a superb listening experience at a low price – and that price just got even lower
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Why wait for Black Friday? This massive 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is under $550 right now
The monstrous Samsung DU6950 has more than 26% off in an early Black Friday deal
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Up to $300 off a MacBook Pro M3 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale
Save big on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models before Black Friday at Best Buy
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Amazon's Black Friday sales start earlier than ever – kickoff date announced
Amazon will slash the prices of 1,000s of products for more than a week, with many deals starting already
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The LG OLED TV I wish I owned just fell to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
The LG G4 is hugely discounted on Amazon right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published