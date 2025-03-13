Soundcore puts its own spin on open-ear headphones with the AeroClip’s unique design

If you’ve ever yanked your earbuds out after a long listening session, desperate to give your ears a break, Soundcore’s latest launch might be the answer to your discomfort.

The newly announced AeroClip open-ear clip-on earbuds promise all-day comfort without the dreaded in-ear pressure, making them a promising alternative for music lovers, commuters, and fitness enthusiasts alike.

The AeroClip aren't the first of these types of headphones: open-ear buds are definitely having a moment, with brands such as Shokz, Bose, Huawei, Beyerdynamic and Nothing offering similar models.

Like its competitors and unlike traditional in-ear buds that sit inside your ear canal, the IPX4-rated AeroClip uses an open-ear design with a flexible clip-on mechanism that secures around the cartilage.

This unique approach not only enhances comfort but also boosts situational awareness, making them ideal for outdoor activities like running, cycling, and city commuting (see also: best running headphones).

Open-ear audio typically struggles with bass response, but Soundcore is tackling this with a 12mm titanium-coated driver and real-time AI bass enhancement.

The brand claims that the AeroClip’s comparatively small acoustic chamber produces clear highs, natural mids, and punchy bass. You can further fine-tune your experience via the Soundcore app, which offers full EQ customisation.

For added convenience, the AeroClip features Full-Surface Tap Control, allowing you to play/pause music, take calls, or even get Google Maps directions with a tap.

(As a runner, I would have loved to see some physical buttons on the AeroClip because there is nothing more annoying than headphones playing up when you try to adjust them in your ears during workouts. Oh, well.)

With multipoint connection, you can seamlessly switch between two paired devices – handy for those who juggle between a laptop and phone throughout the day.

The earbuds offer 8 hours of playtime per charge, while the charging case provides an additional 24 hours, bringing the total listening time to 32 hours. If you're in a hurry, a quick 10-minute charge delivers three extra hours of playback.

The AeroClip earbuds are available now at Soundcore and third-party retailers such as Amazon in Midnight, Champagne Mist, and Rosy Brown colourways, retailing for £129.99 / $129.99.