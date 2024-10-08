Forget Amazon, Technics' 5-star headphones hit lowest-ever price at Argos

When Amazon goes all-in for its best Prime Day sales – Big Deal Days runs from Tuesday 8th through to Wednesday 9th October – its main retail competitors also respond with gusto. So if you're looking for a pair of the best headphones then you can forget Amazon, as this Argos Big Red deal is way better.

Check out the Technics A800 deal on Argos

The Technics EAH-A800, which netted a coveted T3 5-star review, have a massive 30% cut from the asking price (when using a checkout promo code), dropping the price to the lowest that it's ever been. Argos being Argos, you can even click and collect – giving you an even better excuse to get out of the house!

Technics EAH-A800: was £299, now £174.99 at Argos Save 30%: Enter 'RED30' discount code at checkout. What's not to like about Technics' 5-star over-ear headphones? These excellent headphones feature incredible Hi-Res-capable sound, jaw-dropping battery life of up to 60 hours, and classic design. You'll need to enter 'RED30' into the promo box at the checkout for the discount to apply though.

No doubt there's heaps of choice when it comes to picking a new pair of headphones. Amazon's sale is also offering a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, for a very similar price – so if ANC is a key sell for you then that's an option, as Technics goes for a 'gentler' approach.

But there's plenty to recommend the Technics EAH-A800 instead. First and foremost is that the sound excellent. "The superb Hi-Res audio is a notch above the majority of over-ear headphones," reads a line in T3's review. "Your music sounds how it’s meant to, and that’s definitely something to brag about."

But it's the battery life that could well be the Technics' biggest win of all: "with a maximum of 120 hours with ANC switched off, I’ve never seen a pair of headphones that last as long," continues our review. "Add to that the wear sensors, manual equaliser settings, and multipoint pairing, and you’re onto a winner." A winner that now costs way less thanks to this Argos time-limited deal.