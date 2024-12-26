Sony's 5-star headphones suddenly drop to lowest-ever price in Boxing Day sale

With Christmas over, the Boxing Day sales have kicked off with gusto – and the T3 team is on duty to gather together all of the best deals from the most notable retailers. Among the best headphones picks, I've spotted a sudden price drop on Sony's top-end ANC headphones, the WH-1000XM4.
Often touted as being the best noise-cancelling headphones for most people, the Sony WH-1000XM4 netted a 5-star review and the T3 Platinum Award badge. They're simply stunning over-ears for blocking out external sounds, while delivering top-notch audio. And this sale price is a new low – undercutting the previous lowest ever.
Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are undoubtedly among the best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Boxing Day, making them an even better purchase than ever – with EE undercutting Currys, Amazon and Sony direct!
Or perhaps you want the next-gen version, with upgraded ANC? The newer model is also at an equal price low to its previous record, making them a tempting purchase for not much more cash!
Whichever pair is appealing, these Sony over-ears are often considered as the perfect headphones. The WH-1000XM5 had long sat in the number one spot in T3's best headphones list, for example. For most people they'll be the ideal balance of design, comfort, sound and noise-cancelling ability.
As our WH-1000XM5 review reads: "In the WH-1000XM5, Sony has managed to replace the best all-round wireless active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones you can buy with, you guessed it, the best new all-round wireless ANC over-ear headphones you can buy."
I've used third-party site CamelCamelCamel to verify these prices – with an automated email alerting me to the new price low on the older model. It's cheaper to buy from EE than it even is on Amazon or Currys right now. So while the best Amazon Boxing Day deals are a great place to start, this proves that shopping around can save you extra too.
