I've wanted this DJI action camera for years and at this price I'm finally buying it
Who needs the Amazon Spring Sale when deals are already this good?
One item I've had on my wish list for a long time is an action camera. These diminutive boxes, offer a wealth of video capture potential in an unfathomably small footprint, making them the perfect companion for trips where your bag is already bursting at the seams.
With the Amazon Spring Sale looming, I half expected to make a purchase in the coming weeks – but it turns out there's no need to wait. That's because I've just found a stellar deal on the DJI Osmo Action 4 – now just £189 at Amazon!
Save £90 on the killer DJI Osmo Action 4 right now at Amazon. That's an astoundingly low price!
That's a fantastic deal. The Action 4 might be slightly older, but don't doubt its capabilities. The camera records in 4k and up to 120fps, which offers a wide array of possibilities for users to get high quality, slow motion footage.
All of that is captured through a 1/1.3-inch sensor, which is much bigger than its predecessor. That offers a 155° field of view, and comes with an f2.8 maximum aperture for bright footage and shallow depth of field.
You'll find a long-lasting 1,770mAh battery inside, which should be good for over two and a half hours of footage. It's also waterproof up to 18m deep, which is great for those seeking to use the camera in more extreme environments.
Even if you're not, though, there's a lot to love. The dual full-colour touchscreens offer easy manipulation of the various controls, while also showcasing your footage for reference, no matter which side of the camera you're on.
It's also primed for the modern age, with a quick switch allowing you to flip between landscape and portrait orientation quickly. That's great for content creators, who may need to flip between different orientations for different styles of content.
The Action 4 has long offered a solution for those seeking strong specs at a great price. Now, that's even more so, as Amazon has slashed its price to under £200. That's a certified bargain – and I wouldn't expect to see a deal like that stick around for long.
