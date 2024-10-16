Insta360 teases new Ace action camera – could this be the Ace Pro 2?

Insta360 has just posted a cryptic teaser video of its latest product, which surely is an updated version of either the Ace or the Ace Pro model launched almost exactly a year go.

One of the best action cameras – and indeed, T3 Awards Winner – the Insta360 Ace Pro was created in collaboration with Leica and boasts a large sensor, a flippable rear touchscreen, 4K@120fps resolution and the innovative Clarity Zoom feature.

It's not all that surprising that the brand is already rolling out a new version; the best GoPros are also released yearly, so it makes sense for Insta360 to follow suit.

The company's 360° action cameras used to come out every other year, in October, a tradition that was only recently broken by the launch of the Insta360 X4, which was launched 18 months after its predecessor.

The Ace franchise is different, as it's a direct competitor to GoPros. It has a similar, more traditional action camera look (so to speak) and caters for the same audience that GoPro is after.

As a result of the 12-month release cadence, the new versions are often iterative and only introduce minor improvements. We're yet to see what the new Ace 2 or Ace Pro 2 has got to offer!

The Real Pro - Our Next Camera, Oct 22 - YouTube Watch On

Sadly, the teaser doesn't give away much. We saw a guy sitting on a sofa sipping a hot beverage, looking at a GoPro-esque action camera. Then we see the new Insta360 camera zooming through the atmosphere, battered by the elements, before smashing through the guy's living room wall and crushing the other action camera in the process.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Focusing on durability makes sense, as the main concern about the Ace cameras was longevity. People, including us, expressed concerns about the moving parts of the first iteration; however, testing proved that the flippable screen is indeed rugged enough in action settings.

The camera will be revealed at 9 am EDT (2 pm UK time) on 22 October 2024. Not long left, people!