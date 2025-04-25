Five-star GoPro Hero 12 action cam gets a (very) hefty drop at Amazon

An action camera is a great little gadget to capture adventures on the go, and it’s no secret that GoPro is the gold standard when it comes to durability, quality, and performance. It’s also no secret that they cost a pretty penny, so when a good deal pops up – like this GoPro Hero 12 Black deal – it’s best to snap it up quickly.

Right now, you can grab this remarkable little action cam at Amazon for just £265, that’s over a £130 saving off the RRP! While it may not be the newest model, that doesn’t take away from this camera's performance, upgraded features, and long battery life. In fact, we’ll let you into a little secret: we rated the Hero 12 Black higher , giving it five stars, over the Hero 13 Black.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £265 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 12 Black shoots 5.3K video at 60fps, captures 27MP photos, and boasts HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization for ultra-smooth footage. Waterproof to 10 meters, it includes a front-facing LCD, longer battery life, and wireless audio support.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black records 5.3K video at 60fps and captures stunning 27MP photos, even in fast action, the same as its successor. But, what makes it stand out from the crowd is its HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, ensuring steady, shake-free footage, especially for high-impact activities like skiing or diving, so every shot is picture perfect. Speaking of diving, it’s also waterproof up to 10 metres.

As mentioned earlier, the battery life has also been given a generous boost, delivering over 2.5 hours of juice at 1080p resolution, or 1.5 hours at 5.3K, so you can capture memories for longer. Plus, it even has wireless audio support for Bluetooth mics for enhanced audio quality – not something you often see with action cameras.

Capture your adventures for less with this fantastic deal, while it lasts.