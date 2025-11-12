I'd snap up these SecretLab gaming chair Black Friday deals in an instant

Who said you have to wait until actual Black Friday for the best deals? Increasingly, brands are offering deep discounts ahead of the actual 'big day' – including SecretLab's offers, running from now until 5 December.

There are decent discounts, too, with £/$100 cut from our favourite gaming chair of them all, the SecretLab Titan Evo. We called it "the best gaming chair" that just got better – and with this price, it's even more alluring.

SecretLab Titan Evo: was £469 now £369 at Secretlab Easily the best gaming chair for most people, the Evo features an in-built four-way lumbar adjustment system that ensures state-of-the-art support for your back, while a range of finishes ensures there's something to pick for all tastes.

The Evo netted T3's 5-star Platinum Award, and we described why in our Titan Evo review: "SecretLab rolled its existing Titan and Omega chairs together into a single offering to deliver the best of both, while also evolving the gaming chair product in a bunch of small but smart and refined ways."

There's just so much gaming chair quality on display in the Titan Evo. The new Neo Hybrid Letherette upholstery, for example, feels scarily like genuine Napa leather – despite costing a fraction of the price.

The magnetic head pillow and armrest system, meanwhile, are smart – and SecretLab's lumbar support system, which is really cleverly built into the chair and easy to configure, adds even more comfort and support. It's a great ergonomic gaming chair.

If the Titan Evo isn't your first choice, then SecretLab is offering Black Friday discounts on the entirety of its range, so you may wish to browse the full store to pick up another bargain. That includes adjustable legrests, recliners and more.

I'm sorely tempted to buy a Titan Evo, seeing as my current office chair's armrests have cracked and are no longer comfortable – such is the penalty of sun damage where my office is positioned. I'd expect the SecretLab to last the full innings, though, as everyone I know who's tested one calls it the best gaming chair out there.