PS Plus getting one of 2025's most exciting upcoming PS5 games for free

PS Plus Extra and Premium members getting Remedy's weird new shooter on day one

FBC: Firebreak
(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

PS Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to play FBC: Firebreak at no extra cost when it launches next year.

The three-player co-op shooter is a spin-off from Control, but with much more firepower and craziness.

When Sony expanded its PS Plus service to better compete with Xbox Game Pass, by adding a library of a couple of 100 games or so, it originally stated that day one releases weren't part of the plans. Times and attitudes change, however.

We've already had a couple of new releases hit the platform from the off – of varying quality – but the best is undoubtedly yet to come.

It has been revealed that Remedy Entertainment's surprise Control spin-off, FBC: Firebreak, will be available to all PS Plus Extra and Premium members at no extra cost when it is released next year. And it'll be the first game to hit PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass simultaneously.

First shown during the recent Xbox Partner Preview event, the game is a three-player co-op shooter set in the same building as Control, but the gameplay is seemingly far removed.

FBC: Firebreak – Announcement Trailer - YouTube FBC: Firebreak – Announcement Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The trailer shows the Federal Bureau of Control once again overrun by an otherworldly siege, but this time it's up to the Firebreak team to contain it. The strange response team are surprisingly resourceful, using different items and makeshift weapons to dispatch enemies – and yes, that includes a supernatural gnome bomb.

The announcement trailer gives us a glimpse of that, plus a whole lot more besides. We particularly like the inclusion of what looks to be an homage to Quake's rocket jumps.

There's no release date yet, with Remedy just revealing that it's coming in 2025, but we do know that it'll be current gen only – so only available for PS Plus Extra and Premium members on PS5 (and PS5 Pro, presumably).

You can keep track of its progress on the official website.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

