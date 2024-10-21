PS Plus getting one of 2025's most exciting upcoming PS5 games for free

Quick Summary
PS Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to play FBC: Firebreak at no extra cost when it launches next year.
The three-player co-op shooter is a spin-off from Control, but with much more firepower and craziness.
When Sony expanded its PS Plus service to better compete with Xbox Game Pass, by adding a library of a couple of 100 games or so, it originally stated that day one releases weren't part of the plans. Times and attitudes change, however.
We've already had a couple of new releases hit the platform from the off – of varying quality – but the best is undoubtedly yet to come.
It has been revealed that Remedy Entertainment's surprise Control spin-off, FBC: Firebreak, will be available to all PS Plus Extra and Premium members at no extra cost when it is released next year. And it'll be the first game to hit PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass simultaneously.
First shown during the recent Xbox Partner Preview event, the game is a three-player co-op shooter set in the same building as Control, but the gameplay is seemingly far removed.
The trailer shows the Federal Bureau of Control once again overrun by an otherworldly siege, but this time it's up to the Firebreak team to contain it. The strange response team are surprisingly resourceful, using different items and makeshift weapons to dispatch enemies – and yes, that includes a supernatural gnome bomb.
The announcement trailer gives us a glimpse of that, plus a whole lot more besides. We particularly like the inclusion of what looks to be an homage to Quake's rocket jumps.
There's no release date yet, with Remedy just revealing that it's coming in 2025, but we do know that it'll be current gen only – so only available for PS Plus Extra and Premium members on PS5 (and PS5 Pro, presumably).
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
You can keep track of its progress on the official website.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
This Zenith x Porter PILOT chronograph watch is a triumph in khaki
Zenith partners with PORTER on two limited edition khaki PILOT watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
These dummies allegedly show the iPhone 4 SE – and there's a big surprise
Could Apple be working on two different versions of the iPhone SE 4?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Your PS5 games could change forever after groundbreaking court decision
EU court rules that third-party cheats and add-ons are allowed
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus adding one of my favourite action-RPGs on PS5 and PS4 for free
Dare you go back to the island?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro pre-order stock update – new stock available today
There's new PS5 Pro pre-order stock at select retailers
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I use this PS5 SSD on a daily basis and now it's at its lowest price for Prime Day
The WD_Black SN850X is the best PS5 SSD on the market – especially in this massive deal
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus subscribers get one of the best sci-fi remakes of all time on PS5 for free
Dare you go back into space?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Have we just seen Sony's first native PS5 Pro game?
Ghost of Yōtei looks visually stunning
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play showcase today – 20+ new games for PS5 and PS5 Pro
Here's everything you need to know about the latest PS5 presentation
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PlayStation 30th anniversary collection includes special edition PS5 Pro – and yes, this one does come with a stand
Just about every PlayStation console and peripheral will be available in PS1 grey
By Rik Henderson Published