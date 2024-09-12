PS Plus gets highly-rated shooter as a surprise extra game for PS5 and PS4

PS Plus Extra and Premium members get an additional AAA game this month

Far Cry 5 screegrab
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Rik Henderson
PS Plus gets a whole stack of new games this month, including Far Cry 5 with a 60fps mode for PS5.

That's for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

With all the fuss around PS5 Pro at the minute, it's great to see there's good news for existing PlayStation 5 owners too – especially those with PS Plus Extra or Premium membership.

Sony has announced the games being added to the general and classic games catalogues and it includes day one title The Plucky Squire. However, there's also a surprise additional game lurking at the bottom of the list that's equally as welcome – Far Cry 5.

Perhaps the oddest entry in the Far Cry series, it boasts a massive single-player campaign that can also be played with a friend in co-op mode. And while the first-person shooter was originally released on PS4 (which is the version on offer here), the PS5 gets the added bonus of 60fps gameplay.

Far Cry 5 - 5th Anniversary Free Next-Gen 60 FPS Update | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Far Cry 5 - 5th Anniversary Free Next-Gen 60 FPS Update | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube
In it, you play a deputy sheriff who must take down the crazed religious cult leader Joseph Seed before he fulfills his plan to destroy the world (or, at least, a part of it). That includes dispatching the rest of the Seed family too.

The game boasts a huge open world map set in the US state of Montana and centred around the fictional region, Hope County. And you can expect a fair few of the franchise's tropes, such as outposts and side missions. The story is compelling though and there's certainly plenty to do.

Also joining the main game catalogue that's available to Extra and Premium subscribers are adventure game Under the Waves, Night in the Woods, Chernobylite, Wild Card Football, Space Engineers, Road 96 and Ben 10.

They will each work on PS5 and PS4, with most coming with dedicated versions for the two different console generations.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers get access to an additional bunch of titles, including Pistol Whip on PSVR2.

Secret Agent Clank, Sky Gunner and Mister Mosquito are being added to the classic catalogue.

All of the games listed will be available to download and play from 17 September 2024. All you need is enough PS5 SSD space to store them on.

Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3's news editor

