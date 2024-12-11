Netflix just gave every iPhone and Android user an early Christmas present

Quick Summary
Netflix subscribers can now exclusively download and play Monument Valley 3 on their phones or tablets.
The eagerly-anticipated sequel is available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.
If you have an Android device, iPhone or iPad, Netflix has a treat for you. It has added one of the biggest mobile game releases of the year to its service, to download for free.
Monument Valley 3 is exclusive to Netflix Games and is the sequel to two of the most popular mobile puzzle-adventure titles of all time.
Developed by Ustwo Games, the third in the series sees a return to the perspective-bending puzzle mechanics of its predecessors, along with the calm ambience for which the series is renowned.
You have to again slide parts of the environment into different places to allow your character to progress. Every level is like a beautiful MC Escher painting, while the story is told largely without words.
The first two games are available to purchase on the Apple App Store and Google Play, or for free on Netflix Games and Apple Arcade. However, the third can only be downloaded and played by Netflix subscribers.
You can either open the Netflix app and find it in the Mobile Games rail, or download it from the relevant app store for your device directly as long as you are a paid member of the streaming service.
Netflix Games has grown significantly since its launch in 2021, now hosting many mobile titles based on its TV shows, plus a plenty of additional exclusives – including the Grand Theft Auto – Definitive Edition trilogy. A new title based on Squid Game is also due soon.
Squid Game: Unleashed will be released on 17 December, just over a week before season 2 of the show, and allows players to compete in a virtual version of the Games.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
