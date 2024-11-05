All PS Plus members get one of best-looking action games on PS5 for free

Quick Summary
Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the free games available to download as part of a PS Plus membership this month.
The PS5 exclusive joins Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged and Death Note Killer Within, with the latter being a day one release.
As the PS5 Pro releases this week, PS Plus members on PlayStation 5 have a timely reminder of just how good their own console can be. The latest free releases for November include one of the best-looking action-adventures out there.
Proving that the Xbox-owned Bethesda was much more than Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo wowed gamers for its free-flowing, first-person action and graphical flare on its original release and now you can find out why for yourself. It's one of the games available to download for PS Plus Extra, Essential or Premium members from today, 5 November.
It's worth noting that it's PS5 only, so there's no PS4 version, sadly. But the other two titles – Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged and Death Note Killer Within – are cross platform, so can be enjoyed by all subscribers.
The latter is even a day one release, so has never been available before.
PS Plus tiers and pricing
As with all of the monthly game drops, the above can be downloaded by members of the three PS Plus membership tiers. However, the pricier tiers give you additional benefits too.
PS Plus Essential is the basic plan and costs £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month. As well as the free monthly games, it enables access to online multiplayer and exclusive discounts on the PS Store.
PS Plus Extra is the step-up plan, costing £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month. You get the same benefits as above, but can also download and play games from a curated and regularly updated game catalogue of 300+ titles.
PS Plus Premium is the flagship plan, priced at £13.49 / $17.99 per month. It adds cloud streaming and an extended library of classic and retro games.
There is also a PS Plus Deluxe plan which replaces Premium in some regions, including Australia. It costs AU$21.95 a month and comes with the all the benefits of Premium bar cloud streaming.
