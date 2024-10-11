All Amazon Prime members get one of the best shooters of all time for free

Quick Summary
Prime Gaming gives all Amazon Prime members a collection of free PC games to download each month.
There are 27 free games in total this month, including Bioshock Remastered – one of the best FPS titles of all time.
Prime Gaming is adding a mighty swathe of free PC games to download in October – and all of them will be free for Amazon Prime members.
With 27 to choose from, there'll be something for everyone, but my favourite is undoubtedly Bioshock Remastered – the touched-up version of one of the best first-person shooters of all time.
Originally released in 2007, Bioshock is a single-player FPS set in an alternative, steampunk-esque 1960s and introduced us to the art deco underwater city Rapture. It was planned to be a haven for the super rich but disaster struck and it's now a dark, crumbling dystopia filled with deadly denizens.
You must navigate your way through its halls and secrets, pumping yourself with ability boosting chemicals along the way. There are plenty of jump scares – not least when the occasional "Big Daddy" makes an appearance – and it still holds up today. Not least thanks to the graphical upgrades it received with the Remastered version.
Bioshock Remastered is available to download from Prime Gaming now, along with 11 other PC games. A further five will be added on 17 October, six on 24 October, and a final five on Halloween, 31 October.
You can see the full list below, which includes the name of the digital store where you can redeem each game for free:
Available now
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors [GOG]
- SCARF [Amazon Games]
- Tomb Raider: Legend [GOG]
- The Eternal Cylinder [Epic Games Store]
- Spirit of the North [Epic Games Store]
- No Straight Roads [Epic Games Store]
- BioShock Remastered [GOG]
- Doom Eternal [Microsoft Store]
- DreadOut 2 [Amazon Games]
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition [Epic Games Store]
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show [Epic Games Store]
- The Gap [Amazon Games]
Coming 17 October 2024
- Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets [Legacy Games]
- Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness [Amazon Games]
- Through the Darkest of Times [Amazon Games]
- Killing Floor 2 [Epic Games Store]
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol [Amazon Games]
Coming 24 October
- Pumpkin Jack [GOG]
- The Gunk [GOG]
- Stasis: Bone Totem [Epic Games Store]
- Gargoyles Remastered [Amazon Games]
- Monster Train [GOG]
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes [Epic Games Store]
Coming 31 October
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [GOG]
- Death’s Door [Epic Games Store]
- Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games]
- Scorn [GOG]
- Coromon [GOG]
How to redeem Prime Gaming PC games
You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get the free games. However, you can sign up for a 30-day trial if you are a new subscriber and cancel at any time before the first payment is due.
All of the free games will be listed on the official Prime Gaming website (a large amount already are), so just head there, click on the game you want, click on "Get game" on the next screen and then "Claim code" on the additional screen that follows.
There will also be instructions on where to enter that code, depending on the digital service that its available on.
You will need to have an account for each individual service too, such as GOG and Epic Games Store. However, no money will change hands and you'll be able to keep the game forever.
Many of the games will also work on PC-based handheld games machines, which is an added bonus.
