Quick! Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock returns at Currys

If you had high hopes of snagging a Nintendo Switch 2 for its day-one delivery date then, well, like me you may have fallen upon disappointment. But your luck could be about to change.

Demand for Nintendo's forthcoming console – which hits shelves on 5 June this year – has been high, with many stores selling out of pre-allocated stock, as followed by T3's updated-daily Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock tracker.

However, right now you can bag a Switch 2 pre-order with Mario Kart World and accessories at Currys online. You'll want to be quick, as despite this being for a bundle only, I suspect it'll be gone by the end of this weekend.

I know, it's a bit cheeky of Currys to only sell as bundles – there's also a Street Fighter 6 one – when it could just sell the boxed console product standalone. It's what we saw with the PlayStation 5 upon launch, though, back when stock was scarce.

These new Switch 2 bundles will only be fulfilled by Currys for the on-sale date, which is in just under one month from now. But it'll mean no waiting around, should stock remain scarce on 5 June.

If a bundle isn't for you, however, then I'd suggest waiting. I don't doubt that some accessories are essential Switch 2 upgrades – the Express microSD card being one (I've already bagged mine from Amazon) – but whether you really need that camera, etcetera, is up for question.

Other retailers could yet get further stock allocation, so keep your eyes peeled for more! I'll be keeping the Switch 2 stock tracker up to date to help.