Quick! Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock returns at Currys
Currys has Switch 2 pre-order stock – but only in bundles
If you had high hopes of snagging a Nintendo Switch 2 for its day-one delivery date then, well, like me you may have fallen upon disappointment. But your luck could be about to change.
Demand for Nintendo's forthcoming console – which hits shelves on 5 June this year – has been high, with many stores selling out of pre-allocated stock, as followed by T3's updated-daily Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock tracker.
However, right now you can bag a Switch 2 pre-order with Mario Kart World and accessories at Currys online. You'll want to be quick, as despite this being for a bundle only, I suspect it'll be gone by the end of this weekend.
This bundle is for the Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World, the official Switch 2 Camera, 2 additional Joy-Con controllers, plus the Mario Kart control wheel. As it's a bundle, it's much pricier than just the console alone, but that's how Currys wants to drive its current sale.
I know, it's a bit cheeky of Currys to only sell as bundles – there's also a Street Fighter 6 one – when it could just sell the boxed console product standalone. It's what we saw with the PlayStation 5 upon launch, though, back when stock was scarce.
These new Switch 2 bundles will only be fulfilled by Currys for the on-sale date, which is in just under one month from now. But it'll mean no waiting around, should stock remain scarce on 5 June.
If a bundle isn't for you, however, then I'd suggest waiting. I don't doubt that some accessories are essential Switch 2 upgrades – the Express microSD card being one (I've already bagged mine from Amazon) – but whether you really need that camera, etcetera, is up for question.
Other retailers could yet get further stock allocation, so keep your eyes peeled for more! I'll be keeping the Switch 2 stock tracker up to date to help.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses under threat from an old rival – have two years to prepare for battle
Will they be as stylish though?
-
This cult-favourite YETI chair just got a comeback, and the timing couldn’t be better
The Hondo Beach Chair is back for Drop Days Week 2, and just in time for serious summer lounging