PS5 Pro confirmed by Sony... albeit accidentally

Quick Summary
Sony has seemingly confirmed the PS5 Pro before its technical presentation event later today.
It accidentally listed a video titled "PS5 Pro" on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.
Sony will finally unveil its worst kept secret later today, with the PS5 Pro being revealed by the console's lead architect, Mark Cerny, in a nine-minute presentation.
You can watch that from 16:00 BST right here on T3, but the gaming giant has already confirmed one thing already – its name.
An unlisted video was found on the official PlayStation YouTube channel yesterday called "PS5 Pro". It was a teaser for today's technical presentation event, but Sony had previously not referred to the mid-gen console itself.
That name has since been changed but, like the icon found in the that brand's 30th anniversary logo, which seemingly revealed the machine's design, Sony seems to have accidentally let the cat out of the bag again.
The video was spotted by renowned games industry insider Wario64, who posted a screengrab of the original on their X feed.
an unlisted YouTube video confirms it's PS5 Pro (duh) https://t.co/TkuEPocXcW https://t.co/aCh54rS5xP pic.twitter.com/E8R50AZf1NSeptember 9, 2024
Of course, little else has been officially revealed as yet – accidentally or not.
Previous rumours have suggested that it will have up to 45% more graphical processing power and an overclocked CPU that allows it to run faster. System memory is also said to be speeding up – to 576GB/s over 448GB/s.
There will also be PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) tech on-board, it is claimed, which will work like Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR. This basically upscales the resolution intelligently while maintain super smooth frame rates, allowing for ca crisper, cleaner-looking 4K presentation without impacting performance.
It might even mean we can achieve 8K gaming at last – something that's been promised since the launch of the original PlayStation 5.
We'll surely see all this talked about later today, as part of the technical presentation.
It'll only be nine-minutes mind, so we're not sure how much depth Cerny can go into in that time. It's likely a longer announcement will occur at a later date. We'll be keeping our beady eyes on it all, nonetheless.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
