Sony just teased the PS5 Pro

Quick Summary An official logo and montage has appeared on the PlayStation Blog that seems to confirm the design for the PS5 Pro. It could be just a matter of weeks before it's announced for real.

There has been a lot of talk about a PlayStation 5 Pro console of late, with recent rumours suggesting that Sony will announce it this month (September). Now that looks an almost certainty, as the company has seemingly just teased the mid-gen machine.

A post on the official PlayStation Blog has revealed the numerous plans Sony has to celebrate the gaming brand's 30th anniversary. As part of it, a logo appears at the top featuring a montage of PlayStation consoles and devices from over the years, all formed into the classic triangle, circle, X and square icons. So far, so normal.

However, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted one device among the silhouettes that seems familiar, but hasn't yet been released. What looks to be a PS5 but with three stripes on its case rather than one has been found next to the PlayStation logo.

Image 1 of 3 PS5 Pro shown in close-up (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Future)

Original PlayStation 30th Anniversary montage (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Future)

Dealabs drawing of the PS5 Pro based on box art seen (Image credit: Dealabs)

A similar silhouette for the PS5 Slim can be found elsewhere in the montage, so this doesn't seem to be a mistake. And the reason it's such an interesting addition is it seems to match exactly the leaked design posted by Dealabs at the end of August.

The French website claimed that its design drawing was copied from final box art it claimed to have seen. Now it looks like that was genuine.

Sony is yet to comment itself, but considering most expect an official announcement in the next couple of weeks, it comes as no surprise that it would want to include the forthcoming console in its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Indeed, it might be the cornerstone of the fanfare, with the official 30th anniversary of the first PlayStation console being 3 December – maybe the PS5 Pro will officially go on sale that day.

Either way, it looks like it's time to get excited. We'll bring you more on the new console and other PlayStation plans as soon as we find out.