Sony just teased the PS5 Pro

Quick Summary
An official logo and montage has appeared on the PlayStation Blog that seems to confirm the design for the PS5 Pro.
It could be just a matter of weeks before it's announced for real.
There has been a lot of talk about a PlayStation 5 Pro console of late, with recent rumours suggesting that Sony will announce it this month (September). Now that looks an almost certainty, as the company has seemingly just teased the mid-gen machine.
A post on the official PlayStation Blog has revealed the numerous plans Sony has to celebrate the gaming brand's 30th anniversary. As part of it, a logo appears at the top featuring a montage of PlayStation consoles and devices from over the years, all formed into the classic triangle, circle, X and square icons. So far, so normal.
However, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted one device among the silhouettes that seems familiar, but hasn't yet been released. What looks to be a PS5 but with three stripes on its case rather than one has been found next to the PlayStation logo.
A similar silhouette for the PS5 Slim can be found elsewhere in the montage, so this doesn't seem to be a mistake. And the reason it's such an interesting addition is it seems to match exactly the leaked design posted by Dealabs at the end of August.
The French website claimed that its design drawing was copied from final box art it claimed to have seen. Now it looks like that was genuine.
Sony is yet to comment itself, but considering most expect an official announcement in the next couple of weeks, it comes as no surprise that it would want to include the forthcoming console in its 30th anniversary celebrations.
Indeed, it might be the cornerstone of the fanfare, with the official 30th anniversary of the first PlayStation console being 3 December – maybe the PS5 Pro will officially go on sale that day.
Either way, it looks like it's time to get excited. We'll bring you more on the new console and other PlayStation plans as soon as we find out.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
