PS5 Pro reveal event announced – how to watch the PlayStation technical presentation

After a week of teases (some even official) it seems we'll finally get a real glimpse of the PlayStation 5 Pro tomorrow, as Sony has announced a special online "technical presentation".

It doesn't mention the PS5 Pro specifically, so there's a small chance we're barking up the wrong tree, but considering the timing, and the multiple rumours suggesting the new console will be announced in September, we'd be gob-smacked if it wasn't the subject for this impromptu showcase. You can watch it via the video below.

PS5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny - YouTube Watch On

The event will be hosted by the console's lead architect, Mark Cerny, and will last just nine minutes.

Here are all the other details you need to know.

When is the PS5 Pro launch?

While not an actual launch as such, and there's no guarantees that it's for the PS5 Pro itself, the technical presentation will start at 16:00 BST tomorrow, Tuesday 10 September 2024.

Here are the times for your location:

US West Coast: 08:00 PDT

08:00 PDT US East Coast: 11:00 EDT

11:00 EDT UK: 16:00 BST

16:00 BST Central Europe: 17:00 CEST

17:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 20:30 IST

20:30 IST China (Beijing): 23:00 CST

23:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 00:00 JST (11 September)

00:00 JST (11 September) South Korea (Seoul): 00:00 KST (11 September)

00:00 KST (11 September) Australia (Sydney): 01:00 AEST (11 September)

How to watch the PlayStation technical presentation for PS5 Pro

You can watch the technical presentation hosted by Mark Cerny via the video further up this page.

Alternatively, it will also be streamed live on PlayStation's own YouTube channel.

What to expect

Considering the video feed will only last nine-minutes, it is unlikely we'll find out everything there is to know about the PS5 Pro. However, we think that we'll get a comparison of the new hardware capabilities against the existing PlayStation 5 models.

It's highly probable that we'll see the final design too, shown at the end of the video.

Whether we'll get a release date yet or just a tease is up for debate. If I were to put money on it, we'll be told "holiday 2024" with a further, more in-depth reveal in a month or so.

It's all very exciting, however.