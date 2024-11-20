PlayStation Portal just got a game-changing free update

Quick Summary
Sony has released a system software update for the PlayStation Portal that adds one of the most-requested features – cloud gaming.
PS Plus Premium members can now stream over 120 PS5 games without needing to connect to a PS5.
We were already big fans of the PlayStation Portal – Sony's handheld that streams games from your PS5 or PS5 Pro. However, it's just got the update we most wanted, making it an even more attractive addition to your gaming setup.
A beta version of the system software is rolling out now that adds cloud streaming, That means PS Plus Premium members can play select a collection of games they don't even own on the device, as long as it's connected to stable Wi-Fi.
Over 120 PS5 games in the PS Plus Game Catalogue can be streamed directly to the PS Portal – you don't have to hook up to your PlayStation 5 first.
This includes Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet % Clank: Rift Apart, and Monster Hunter Rise.
They'll stream in up to 1080p 60fps and the quality will entirely depend on how stable and speedy your internet connection. Save data will store in the cloud and you'll be able to continue your progress on the PS5 or PS5 Pro, even if you switch to a downloaded version of the same game.
The cloud streaming functionality is in beta form to begin with, so some bugs might need to be ironed out, but the new system software should be available across multiple countries now, including the UK, US, Japan and much of mainland Europe.
There is a catch – the feature is only available to PS Plus Premium members at present, as cloud streaming is exclusive to that tier. It costs £13.49 / $17.99 per month for online play, access to the ever expanding PS5/PS4 games catalogue, an extended library of classic and retro games and, of course, the ability to stream games over the cloud.
What is the PlayStation Portal
The PlayStation Portal is an 8-inch gaming handheld that, until now, has solely been used to stream games directly from a personal PS5 or PS5 Pro. That can be done remotely, but needed the games to be installed on the home console.
But, by adding cloud gaming it opens up the device to be more the portable gaming powerhouse originally expected – especially as it sports the same level of haptics and features as a DualSense controller.
The handheld costs £199.99 / $199.99 so is actually great value now you can access a whole extra library of titles, although it still needs a decent wireless internet connection to work.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
