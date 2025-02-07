Nintendo Switch 2 will come with a hidden new trick, according to patent find
Those new Joy-Cons aren't just magnetic – they're magic, too
Quick Summary
An official Nintendo patent has been found that reveals a key feature of the new Switch 2 Joy-Cons.
They will have mouse-like capabilities, with a new sensor in at least one of them.
More details have emerged on the Nintendo Switch 2, or rather its Joy-Cons. It seems that not only do they look like mice during the first look teaser video released last month, they act like them too.
Speculation ran rife after Nintendo released its first look video, with many suggesting that each Joy-Con could double as a PC-style mouse. After all, there's a section as they whip around on a shiny surface as if they're running away from a cartoon cat, or like Tron bikes.
That could have just been the Japanese gaming giant using some artistic licence, but new evidence has emerged that the Joy-Cons will indeed include a hidden trick – an official patent has been discovered that refers to "mouse operation".
As reported by VGC, the patent titled "Input Device and System" describes the Joy-Con as comprising "a front surface, an upper surface, a first side surface, a second side surface, a direction input unit, a first upper surface button, and a sensor for mouse operation."
It also goes on to explain more: "The sensor for mouse operation detects reflected light from a detected surface, the light changing by moving over the detected surface in a state in which either the first side surface or the second side surface is placed on the detected surface."
This sounds similar to light-reading technology found in the vast majority of PC and Mac mice, such as Apple's Magic Mouse.
The ramifications are also huge, as it could unlock all manner of new gaming experiences for the Switch 2. Real time strategy games could greatly benefit from mouse control, for example. While Nintendo being Nintendo, it wouldn't be outrageous to imagine some kind of fun utility software being released – such as a paint programme for kids.
We'll undoubtedly find out for sure on 2 April 2025, when a dedicated Nintendo Direct launch event will be streamed online. However, if you are already chomping at the bit and don't want to wait for more information before securing your console for day one delivery, some retailers have already started to post their pre-order pages.
And there's plenty of time yet for further rumours and leaks, of course.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
