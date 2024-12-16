Apple Magic Mouse may finally get the redesign it deserves – but don't hold your breath

Quick Summary Hallelujah! The Apple Magic Mouse is set to be redesigned. There is, however, quite a long wait before it will hit the market.

As a whole, Apple is renowned for its stellar design work. While there is nothing overtly groundbreaking, the brand produces products which look good, fusing form and function to retain a happy user base of customers.

It's something I'd personally associate with the MacBook range, which spearheaded the move towards sleek, metallic minimalism. Others would likely argue similarly of the iPhone or the Apple Watch.

But every brood has an ugly duckling, and for Apple, that's the Magic Mouse. Widely lambasted for its unergonomic design and poor charging port placement, the Magic Mouse remains just about the only design failure in the brand's current catalogue.

That could all be set to change, though. According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the Magic Mouse is set to get a new design. The report states that there is a new version in the works, with different prototypes having been made in recent months.

The goal, according to that report, is to build something better equipped for the modern age. That is intended to keep it relevant in an age of touchscreens and voice commands, but is also said to fix the charging port issue.

That issue – for anyone who has never used a Magic Mouse – is that the charging port sits on the base of the mouse. That's a real pain – say the mouse dies in the middle of a big project, you'll then be unable to use it while it's charging.

So, what's the catch? Well, it's not going to come quick. Gurman explicitly states that there is nothing planned within the next 12 to 18 months, but also goes on to say that any subsequent development processes could take years to bring to market.

That's certainly a shame, but it serves as a glimmer of hope for the Mac community. Even if it only comes later this decade, it will be a brilliant upgrade for users.