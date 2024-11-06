Nintendo Switch 2 details confirmed – company boss reveals key features

Quick Summary
Nintendo's president has confirmed a couple of key features of the successor to the Switch.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will come with backward compatibility for all existing and future Switch games, plus Nintendo Switch Online support.
Although we'll have to wait until 2025 for the launch of Nintendo's Switch successor, the company's president has broken silence on a couple of its key features.
It is now official that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible with all existing (and future) Switch games. It'll also work with Nintendo Switch Online, so if you're a subscriber and upgrade, you can continue your membership on the new machine.
That should also allow you to continue to play your favourite retro games from the Nintendo back catalogue, with Nintendo Switch Online offering a library of NES, SNES and Game Boy titles. Those with the Expansion Pack can also play N64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games.
Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa took to X to reveal the details, but also warned that we'll not find out much more about the Switch 2 until "a later date".
This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about…November 6, 2024
He also stopped shy of officially calling it the Switch 2, even though that's now believed to be the accepted name of the new console.
It is also claimed that developers are being told the Switch successor will arrive no sooner than April next year. GamesIndustry.biz reporter, Chris Dring, revealed (via VGC) that it has likely been switched to launch in the next fiscal year: "No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year."
The decision not to even announce the machine in 2024 could have been influenced by Sony's new console launch. The PS5 Pro will be available worldwide from tomorrow, 7 November, and considering how capable and powerful it is, it is unlikely Nintendo would want to compete directly.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It makes sense, therefore, to switch it to a later date (no pun intended) where it could have a clean run for attention.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
Huge Pokémon data leak includes Nintendo Switch 2 details
Details leaked by hackers reveal some interesting facts
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The SNES is about to die all over again
Nintendo's ending repairs again
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Mysterious Nintendo device appears online, and it's not Switch 2
An FCC listing shows an unannounced product from Nintendo
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 photos appear online – first glimpse at the alleged new console
It's all go in Nintendo town today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 named in new leak, along with one very interesting detail
Nintendo is cooking something big up
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's an update on Nintendo Switch 2 that'll please existing Switch owners
Your massive Switch games library will not go to waste
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch Nintendo Direct August 2024: 40 minutes of new Switch games
A new Nintendo Direct is coming today, here's how to watch it
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 price tipped by expert – start saving now
It might be pricier than you'd think
By Max Freeman-Mills Published