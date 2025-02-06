Nintendo suggests Switch 2 price will be "affordable", as it confirms launch time

The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has revealed that the pricing for the Nintendo Switch 2 could be more affordable than some had previously thought.

Even though it seems to be a marked step-up from the original Switch and even Nintendo Switch OLED, it will possibly remain around the same price point – in order to make the console attractive to those wishing to upgrade and new buyers alike.

Speaking after the company announced its Q3 financial results, Furukawa said that the gaming giant is considering "the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products".

However, he also admitted that global economic factors, such as high inflation rates in some countries, plus the potential impact Trump's tariffs could have on exports to the US would have to also be taken into account.

Still, it is unlikely that we'll see the same sort of price disparity between the existing Switch models and the Switch 2, as with the PS5 and PS5 Pro, for example.

Indeed, it might be priced only slightly above the existing lineup. Last week, one retailer (in Italy) posted its pre-order page with an estimated price of €364.99 (around £305 / $380 / AU$610). The Switch OLED model actually launched at the same price in 2021, although it can be found for around €265 today.

That would definitely put it in the "affordable" category. We should find out for sure on 2 April 2025, when Nintendo plans to spill the beans on its new console and some of the games that will launch at the same time.

Indeed, it has also recently revealed when the dedicated Nintendo Direct will start that day – it'll be available to watch online from 2pm BST, 3pm CEST. Viewers in the US will be able to watch it from 6am on the West Coast, 9am East Coast.

